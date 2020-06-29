|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Aileron Therapeutics Inc., of Watertown, Mass.
|ALRN-6924
|Dual MDM2/MDMX inhibitor
|Myelopreservation
|Enrolled first small-cell lung cancer patient in open-label phase Ib schedule optimization part of ongoing phase Ib/II trial, evaluating ALRN-6924’s potential to protect patients against chemotherapy-induced toxicities
|Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., of New York
|ITI-214
|PDE1 inhibitor
|Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction
|In phase I/II study of single ascending doses vs. placebo in 35 participants with chronic systolic disease, cardiac output was improved through increased heart contractility and decreased vascular resistance
|Montreal Heart Institute, of Montreal
|Colchicine
|Microtubule function inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Colcorona trial in non-hospitalized adult patients passed futility test in interim analysis and will continue; seeks to determine if colchicine may prevent inflammatory storm observed in adults suffering from serious complications linked to infection
|TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Austin, Texas
|Tacrolimus
|Dry powder formulated with TFF's Thin Film Freezing platform
|Lung transplant rejection
|Initiated study to assess safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of direct-to-lung delivery of a dry-powder inhaled tacrolimus product for prevention of lung transplant rejection
|TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Austin, Texas
|Voriconazole
|Dry powder formulated with TFF's Thin Film Freezing platform
|Invasive pulmonary aspergillosis
|Top-line data indicated safety of single doses of voriconazole inhalation powder up to 80-mg/dose in healthy subjects for direct-to-lung delivery
|Phase II
|Immutep Ltd., of Sydney
|Eftilagimod alpha (IMP-321)
|HLA class II antigen stimulator
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Final participant with first-line disease dosed in stage 2 of part A of Tacti-002 combination trial with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.); additional data expected in second half of 2020
|KBP Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Princeton, N.J.
|KBP-5074
|Mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist
|Hypertension
|Design of Block CKD trial published in Hypertension; ongoing phase IIb study recently completed enrollment of participants with advanced chronic kidney disease, with primary efficacy endpoint of change in trough cuff seated systolic blood pressure from baseline to day 84 of each dose (0.25 mg, 0.5 mg) vs. placebo; top-line data expected in fourth quarter of 2020
|Revimmune Inc., unit of Revimmune SAS, of Paris
|CYT-107
|IL-7 receptor agonist
|COVID-19 infection
|Launched Iliad trial to assess therapy's ability to increase number of immune T cells and correct immune exhaustion associated with infection
|Phase III
|9 Meters Biopharma Inc., of Raleigh, N.C.
|Larazotide
|Zonulin inhibitor
|Celiac disease
|After consultation with FDA, modified definition of primary endpoint in ongoing trial; validated instrument used for primary assessment remains Celiac Disease Patient-Reported Outcome but definition of primary endpoint now continuous variable instead of responder analysis, with study population reduced to 525 participants from 630 while maintaining 90% statistical powering; interim analysis still anticipated during first half of 2021 and top-line data in second half of 2021
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc., of Seattle
|Cytisinicline
|Nicotinic ACh receptor alpha 4/beta 2 subunit modulator
|Nicotine dependence
|Top-line results from New Zealand Rauora noninferiority trial vs. varenicline (Chantix, Pfizer Inc.) in 679 participants met primary endpoint, showing study drug plus behavioral support was at least as effective as comparator plus behavioral support at 6 months, measured by biochemically confirmed continuous abstinence rates, with fewer reported adverse events; final results submitted for presentation at Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco Europe annual meeting in September 2020
|Biocardia Inc., of San Carlos, Calif.
|Cardiamp cell therapy
|Autologous bone marrow-derived stem cell therapy + Helix device
|Heart failure
|Pivotal trial resumed enrollment following pause due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.
|Leronlimab
|CCR5 antagonist
|COVID-19 infection
|Completed memorandum of understanding with Coordinating Commission of the NIH and High Specialty Hospitals of Mexico to conduct trial in severe and critically ill individuals; Cytodyn to supply study drug at its expense, with parties collaborating on study protocol
|Immunovant Inc., of New York
|IMVT-1401
|Dual IgG receptor FcRn large subunit p51 antagonist/modulator
|Myasthenia gravis
|Phase III development accelerated; FDA input will be sought on design and conduct of pivotal program
|Iterum Therapeutics plc, of Dublin
|Sulopenem
|Penem beta-lactam antibiotic
|Uncomplicated urinary tract infections
|In Sure1 trial, study drug achieved primary endpoint in participants with baseline pathogens resistant to quinolones, showing statistically significant superiority to ciprofloxacin (p <0.001); in those with organisms susceptible to quinolones, study drug missed second primary endpoint of noninferiority to ciprofloxacin, attributed to rate of asymptomatic bacteriuria post treatment
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda
|Rilonacept
|Dual interleukin-1 alpha/beta ligand inhibitor
|Pericarditis
|Pivotal Rhapsody trial met primary endpoint of time-to-first adjudicated disease recurrence in randomized withdrawal period with high statistical significance; median (95% CI) time to recurrence for study drug could not be estimated due to low number in treatment arm vs. median time to recurrence of 8.6 [4-11.7] weeks for placebo (p<0.0001); major secondary efficacy endpoints in randomized withdrawal period also were highly statistically significant
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., of New York
|TNX-102 (cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride, sublingual)
|5-HT 2a receptor antagonist; alpha 2 adrenoceptor antagonist
|Fibromyalgia
|Pivotal Relief trial expected to reach full enrollment ahead of schedule, with top-line results expected in fourth quarter of 2020 rather than first quarter of 2021; optional interim analysis of first 50% of randomized participants evaluable for efficacy will be conducted, with results expected in September 2020
|Phase III
|Medicure Inc., of Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride)
|GP IIb IIIa antagonist
|Acute coronary syndrome
|Data from investigator-sponsored Fabolus-Faster trial, published in Circulation, showed Aggrastat achieved superior inhibition of platelet aggregation at 30 minutes vs. comparator cangrelor (Kengreal, Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA) (95%±9% vs. 34.1%±22.5%; p<0.001)
