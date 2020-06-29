|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, of Brea, Calif.
|Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG assay
|Serology test; 100% sensitivity and 99.6% specificity
|For the qualitative detection of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Boston Scientific Corp., of Marlborough, Mass.
|Lux-Dx
|Insertable cardiac monitor system; uses a dual-stage algorithm that detects and then verifies potential arrhythmias before an alert is sent to clinicians
|Detects arrhythmias associated with conditions such as atrial fibrillation, cryptogenic stroke and syncope
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Envoy Medical Corp., of White Bear Lake, Minn.
|Acclaim
|Cochlear implant without any external components
|Improves the hearing of adults diagnosed with moderate to profound sensorineural hearing loss
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
|Orthofix Medical Inc., of Lewisville, Texas
|Firebird
|Sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion system; a 3D-printed titanium bone screw
|Treats low back pain caused by SI joint dysfunction
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.