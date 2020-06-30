Illuminoss Medical Inc., of East Providence, R.I.

Photodynamic bone stabilization system

Uses a light-curable polymer contained within an expandable balloon

For fracture repair and stabilization through a patient-specific intramedullary implant

Received expanded U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for treatment of fractures of the pelvis, clavicle, and the small bones of the hands and feet: metacarpals, metatarsals, and phalange; previously cleared for the humerus, radius, and ulna