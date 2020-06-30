|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Aerus Holdings LLC, of Dallas
|Aerus Medical Guardian with Activepure Technology
|Free-standing, portable air purifier
|Eliminates airborne contaminants in health care settings
|Received U.S. FDA clearance
|Ancora Heart Inc., of Santa Clara, Calif.
|Accucinch
|Ventricular restoration system
|Provides support to the left ventricular wall in patients with heart failure (HF) and reduced ejection fraction
|The U.S. FDA approved its investigational device exemption application for the Corcinch-HF pivotal study
|Corelink LLC, of St. Louis
|F3D-C2
|Stand-alone cervical spine system; 3D-printed spacer with 2 bone screw anchors
|For anterior cervical discectomy and fusion procedures
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Endra Life Sciences Inc., of Ann Arbor, Mich.
|Thermo acoustic enhanced ultrasound (TAEUS)
|Fatty liver imaging probe
|For the assessment and monitoring of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and inflammation
|Submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. FDA
|Illuminoss Medical Inc., of East Providence, R.I.
|Photodynamic bone stabilization system
|Uses a light-curable polymer contained within an expandable balloon
|For fracture repair and stabilization through a patient-specific intramedullary implant
|Received expanded U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for treatment of fractures of the pelvis, clavicle, and the small bones of the hands and feet: metacarpals, metatarsals, and phalange; previously cleared for the humerus, radius, and ulna
|Kardium Inc., of Burnaby, British Columbia
|Globe mapping and ablation system
|Spherical catheter that has 122 electrodes
|Treatment of atrial fibrillation
|Received the CE mark
|Livsmed Inc., of San Diego
|Artisential Bipolar Maryland Dissectors
|Laparoscopic instruments
|Electrosurgical cutting and coagulation
|Received U.S. FDA clearance
|Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd., of Mumbai
|qER
|Artificial intelligence-based CT scan product
|Used to triage radiology scans with intracranial bleeds, mass effect, midline shift and cranial fractures
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Seegene Inc., of Seoul, South Korea
|Allplex 2019-nCoV assay
|Real-time PCR assay; identifies E, RdRP and N genes in a single reaction tube
|Detects SARS-CoV-2
|Obtained provisional authorization from the Health Sciences Authority in Singapore
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.