HONG KONG – Tokyo-headquartered Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will increase production of Avigan (favipiravir) on the back of a partnership with India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc. and Dubai-based Global Response Aid (GRA), an affiliate of logistics company Agility.

Fujifilm subsidiary Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co Ltd. recently inked a tripartite agreement with Dr. Reddy’s and GRA to develop, manufacture and sell Avigan. Takuro Nishijima, from Fujifilm’s corporate communications department, told BioWorld that “Dr. Reddy's contacted Fujifilm first, [with] GRA [joining] afterwards. The three parties [then] entered into discussions.”

Dr. Reddy’s will now develop, sell and distribute the drug in India, with GRA doing the same in all other countries except Japan, China and Russia. Under the agreement, Fujifilm will receive an up-front license fee and royalties on sales from both partners, although Nishijima declined to disclose the amounts of either payment.

Avigan was developed by Fujifilm Toyama Chemical to treat influenza, but it is being tested as a treatment for mild cases of the COVID-19 virus. The company is currently conducting phase III trials in Japan, concurrently with phase II trials in the U.S., to evaluate Avigan’s safety and efficacy, and “is working to complete the [trials] as soon as possible.” But approval for the drug from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare was delayed due to the lack of patients for the trials.

Avigan also faces a challenge from Fujita Health University, which presented the results of a clinical study on July 10 that concluded that the drug failed to effectively treat COVID-19 in the 89 trial participants between March to mid-May.

Nishijima confirmed that Fujifilm provided Avigan for the study, but said that the company was “not in a position to comment” on the results as the study was “clinical research that is separate from the clinical trials and the company.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Reddy’s will also start clinical trials in India and establish a facility to manufacture the drug, although Nishijima did not provide further details. He added that Dr. Reddy’s and GRA’s global sales networks will also be harnessed to “supply the drugs swiftly and in a stable manner.”

Although the company declined to comment, its press release states the “drug is to be considered for use only when there is an outbreak of novel or re-emerging influenza virus infections in which other influenza antiviral drugs are either not effective or insufficiently effective, and the Japanese government decides to use the drug as a countermeasure against such influenza viruses.”

With cases approaching the 800,000 mark in India, Dr. Reddy’s has joined the queue to obtain approval for generic Veklury (remdesivir) in India, with Jubilant Pharma Ltd., Zydus Cadila Ltd. and BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt. Ltd. also in line. Mylan NV received accelerated approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on July 9 for its remdesivir 100-mg vial for restricted emergency use in COVID-19 cases.

Japan became the first country outside the U.S. to give the green light to remdesivir in May, handing out the approval in just four days. Although the 20,866 cases in Japan are only about 2.5% of India’s figure, Tokyo continues to deal with a new outbreak, with 243 cases recorded in the city on July 10.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 continues its global rampage, with more than 12.2 million cases and 554,989 deaths recorded as of July 10, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

GRA did not respond to BioWorld’s queries, but a press release from the company said the partnership will “eventually cover manufacturing and distribution for markets that are home to 6 billion of the world’s 7.8 billion people.”

Agility CEO Tarek Sultan said, “If current testing is able to establish Avigan as a safe, effective treatment for COVID-19, we can’t afford to wait before making it available to as many people around the world as possible. We need to be producing a high volume of treatment courses and have a distribution network and plan in place to make Avigan available to as many frontline health providers as possible. GRA’s partnership with Dr. Reddy’s and Fujifilm gives us that capability.”

Outside of COVID-19, Fujifilm is developing several drug candidates, such as FF-10832 and FF-10850, its liposome injections that target advanced solid tumors. Phase I trials are currently underway for both, with estimated primary completion dates of September 2020 and July 2023, respectively. It is also developing T-817MA, its candidate for mild Alzheimer’s disease and early Alzheimer patients with mild cognitive impairment.

Meanwhile, another Fujifilm subsidiary, Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corp., is developing a COVID-19 testing reagent that may shorten the test result period from the usual four to six hours down to 75 minutes.