Aytu Bioscience Inc., of Englewood, Colo., has signed a distribution agreement with Apollo Med Innovations Inc., of Peachtree City, Ga., to distribute the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette to Apollo's network of more than 1,000 practices across the U.S.

Beroni Group, of Sydney, said that it is collaborating with Tokyo-based Forsitech Inc. and Standard Capital Co. Ltd. to supply its SARS-CoV-2 total antibody detection kit for clinical testing in the Japanese market. Beroni will start with a supply of 100,000 test kits to be distributed by these two partners.

Biosig Technologies Inc., of Westport, Conn., submitted an application to the Systems for Award Management seeking permission for the company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Viralclear, to conduct business with the federal government. The company said it expects to receive its Commercial and Government Entity code within the next two weeks.

Dillsburg, Pa.-based EfficacyAI Inc. has signed a license agreement with the Georgia Tech Research Corp. granting it exclusive rights to the use of a suite of algorithms called MedicascyAI. This artificial intelligence (AI) software platform requires only the chemical structure of a small molecule as the input to make actionable predictions related to the safety and efficacy of the molecule’s use for targeted indications.

Salt Lake City-based Health Catalyst Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Healthfinch Inc., a workflow integration company based in Madison, Wis. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Inscopix Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif., is teaming up with Bruker Corp., of Billerica, Mass., for advanced analysis of brain circuits. The collaboration will leverage Inscopix’s Multimodal Image Registration and Analysis platform, with miniature microscope-based Nvista and Nvoke systems, with Bruker’s Ultima multiphoton microscopes.

Medmira Inc., of Halifax, Nova Scotia, said it is not aware of any material change in its business affairs that has not been publicly reported and could account for the recent increase in market activity. In response to a request from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, Medmira said it has ramped up weekly production and started shipping its RevealCOVID-19 total antibody test to its exclusive distribution partner, Webb Diagnostic Technologies, of Nashville, Tenn. The company received U.S. FDA emergency use authorization for the test in May.

Elmhurst, Ill.-based Quantzig reported that a Fortune 500 medical services provider based outside the U.S. is using the company’s real-world evidence analytics to improve clinical development planning and develop insights for value assessments of treatments.

Todos Medical Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel, has expanded its agreement with Shanghai-based 3D Medical Corp. for COVID-19 testing products. Under the contract manufacturing agreement, Todos has exclusive rights to seek U.S. FDA emergency use authorization for 3D Medical’s SARS-CoV-2 test, as well as exclusive branding and distribution rights to 3D Medical’s qPCR test kits in the U.S.