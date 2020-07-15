Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Cure Pharmaceutical, of Oxnard, Calif. CBD OTF Cannabidiol oral thin film Healthy subjects CBD OTF had significantly higher serum concentration (Cmax) and significantly faster absorption (Tmax) compared to cannabidiol soft gels

Essa Pharma Inc., of Houston EPI-7386 Inhibitor of the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer Treated first of approximately 18 patients in the dose-escalation part of the study; dose-expansion phase will enroll an additional 10 patients

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. mRNA-1273 mRNA vaccine expressing the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 prophylaxis Data published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed all 41 participants analyzed at day 57 developed neutralizing antibodies with an ID50 geometric mean of 231.8 for the 100-ug dose compared to 109.2 for 38 patients who recovered from COVID-19

Ribomic Inc., of Tokyo RBM-007 Oligonucleotide-based aptamer Healthy subjects (eventually achondroplasia) Treated first of 24 subjects in study measuring the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the drug

Phase II

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., of Warren, N.J. Inopulse Inhaled nitric oxide therapy Pulmonary fibrosis Data from the iNO-PF study published in Chest Journal showed treatment with 30 mcg/kg IBW/hr improved moderate to vigorous physical activity (p=0.04) and overall activity (p=0.05) compared to placebo

Bridgebio Pharma Inc.'s QED Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco Infigratinib Targets overactivity of fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 Achondroplasia Treated first patient in the Propel 2 study measuring the change from baseline in annualized height velocity and changes in other health factors

Byondis BV, of Nijmegen, the Netherlands [vic-]trastuzumab duocarmazine (SYD-985) Antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER2 HER2-expressing recurrent, advanced or metastatic endometrial cancer Treated first of approximately 60 patients in the study; primary endpoint is objective response rate; secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, overall survival and treatment-emergent adverse events

Deinove SA, of Paris DNV-3837 Antibiotic Clostridioides difficile gastrointestinal infections Study continues in U.S., despite COVID-19 pandemic

Valbiotis SAS, of La Rochelle, France Totum-63 Combination of 5 plant extracts Type 2 diabetes First patient visit in phase II/III Reverse-IT study to assess treatment for reduction of type 2 diabetes metabolic risk factors

Vivoryon Therapeutics AG, of Halle, Germany Varoglutamstat (PQ-912) Targets glutaminyl cyclase Mild cognitive impairment and early stage Alzheimer’s disease Enrolled first of approximately 250 patients in phase IIb study; primary endpoints include safety, tolerability and efficacy of varoglutamstat compared to placebo over 48 to 96 weeks of treatment; cognitive efficacy will be measured with a composite Neuropsychological Test Battery score

Phase III

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., of Emeryville, Calif. Gocovri (amantadine) Reduces the amount of glutamate hyperactivity Dyskinesia in people with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy A pooled retrospective analysis showed 101 patients with more than 2.5 hours of OFF time and at least an hour of troublesome dyskinesia a day had an improvement of 3.4 hours per day in good ON time on Gocovri compared to placebo

Evofem Biosciences Inc., of San Diego Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) Vaginal pH regulator Prevention of pregnancy Data published in Contraception showed a cumulative pregnancy rate of 13.7% over 7 cycles of use

Nicox SA, of Sophia Antipolis, France NCX-470 Nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost analogue Open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension Over 40 sites have been initiated in the Mont Blanc study, which is on track to support the adaptive dose selection by the end of 2020