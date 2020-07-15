|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Cure Pharmaceutical, of Oxnard, Calif.
|CBD OTF
|Cannabidiol oral thin film
|Healthy subjects
|CBD OTF had significantly higher serum concentration (Cmax) and significantly faster absorption (Tmax) compared to cannabidiol soft gels
|Essa Pharma Inc., of Houston
|EPI-7386
|Inhibitor of the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor
|Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
|Treated first of approximately 18 patients in the dose-escalation part of the study; dose-expansion phase will enroll an additional 10 patients
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1273
|mRNA vaccine expressing the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Data published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed all 41 participants analyzed at day 57 developed neutralizing antibodies with an ID50 geometric mean of 231.8 for the 100-ug dose compared to 109.2 for 38 patients who recovered from COVID-19
|Ribomic Inc., of Tokyo
|RBM-007
|Oligonucleotide-based aptamer
|Healthy subjects (eventually achondroplasia)
|Treated first of 24 subjects in study measuring the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the drug
|Phase II
|Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., of Warren, N.J.
|Inopulse
|Inhaled nitric oxide therapy
|Pulmonary fibrosis
|Data from the iNO-PF study published in Chest Journal showed treatment with 30 mcg/kg IBW/hr improved moderate to vigorous physical activity (p=0.04) and overall activity (p=0.05) compared to placebo
|Bridgebio Pharma Inc.'s QED Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco
|Infigratinib
|Targets overactivity of fibroblast growth factor receptor 3
|Achondroplasia
|Treated first patient in the Propel 2 study measuring the change from baseline in annualized height velocity and changes in other health factors
|Byondis BV, of Nijmegen, the Netherlands
|[vic-]trastuzumab duocarmazine (SYD-985)
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER2
|HER2-expressing recurrent, advanced or metastatic endometrial cancer
|Treated first of approximately 60 patients in the study; primary endpoint is objective response rate; secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, overall survival and treatment-emergent adverse events
|Deinove SA, of Paris
|DNV-3837
|Antibiotic
|Clostridioides difficile gastrointestinal infections
|Study continues in U.S., despite COVID-19 pandemic
|Valbiotis SAS, of La Rochelle, France
|Totum-63
|Combination of 5 plant extracts
|Type 2 diabetes
|First patient visit in phase II/III Reverse-IT study to assess treatment for reduction of type 2 diabetes metabolic risk factors
|Vivoryon Therapeutics AG, of Halle, Germany
|Varoglutamstat (PQ-912)
|Targets glutaminyl cyclase
|Mild cognitive impairment and early stage Alzheimer’s disease
|Enrolled first of approximately 250 patients in phase IIb study; primary endpoints include safety, tolerability and efficacy of varoglutamstat compared to placebo over 48 to 96 weeks of treatment; cognitive efficacy will be measured with a composite Neuropsychological Test Battery score
|Phase III
|Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., of Emeryville, Calif.
|Gocovri (amantadine)
|Reduces the amount of glutamate hyperactivity
|Dyskinesia in people with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy
|A pooled retrospective analysis showed 101 patients with more than 2.5 hours of OFF time and at least an hour of troublesome dyskinesia a day had an improvement of 3.4 hours per day in good ON time on Gocovri compared to placebo
|Evofem Biosciences Inc., of San Diego
|Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate)
|Vaginal pH regulator
|Prevention of pregnancy
|Data published in Contraception showed a cumulative pregnancy rate of 13.7% over 7 cycles of use
|Nicox SA, of Sophia Antipolis, France
|NCX-470
|Nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost analogue
|Open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension
|Over 40 sites have been initiated in the Mont Blanc study, which is on track to support the adaptive dose selection by the end of 2020
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.