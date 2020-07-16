|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|7D Surgical, of Toronto
|Machine-vision Image Guided Surgery (MvIGS) system
|Image guidance system that uses camera-based technology and machine-vision algorithms
|For spine surgery
|Received the CE mark
|Abiomed Inc., of Danvers, Mass.
|Automated Impella Controller
|External console used with Impella heart pumps
|For certain advanced heart failure patients undergoing elective and urgent percutaneous coronary interventions
|Received U.S. FDA approval for one-way digital data streaming from the Impella console
|Invo Bioscience Inc., of Sarasota, Fla.
|Invocell
|Assisted reproductive technology; device promotes in vivo conception and early embryo development
|Used in the treatment of infertility
|Received product registration approval in Turkey
|M.I. Tech Co. Ltd., of Pyeongtaek, South Korea
|Hanarostent Esophagus Through the Scope stent
|Self-expanding metal stent to help achieve luminal patency
|For application in palliative treatment of esophageal stricture and/or trachea-esophageal fistula caused by malignant tumors
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Todos Medical Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel, and 3D Medicines Corp., of Shanghai
|COVID-19 qPCR test kits and extraction systems
|Molecular diagnostic
|Detects SARS-CoV-2
|Received authorization from the Brazilian Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA)
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.