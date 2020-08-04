The biopharmaceutical sector welcomed a further 11 new IPO graduates in July, bringing the number to 39 that have started to trade on the U.S. markets this year. The companies going public last month collectively raised more than $2.5 billion and most of them made a favorable impression following their first day of trading, with the group increasing their share values by an average of 16%. The 1H 2020 biopharmaceutical company IPOs have also performed well, averaging a share value increase of almost 47%. (See U.S. biopharma IPOs completed in January – June 2020 and July 2020, below.)

Record breaking

Already the almost $9.5 billion raised by the biopharma companies listing in the U.S. has contributed to establish a high-water mark for total IPOs. According to BioWorld, the sector has now reached the highest amount ever raised from this form of financing for a single year since 2000 at $12.223 billion. After just seven months, the total has surpassed the existing record of $10.696 billion that was established in 2018.

Helping establish that record is the ever-increasing amount that biopharmas are able to generate from their offerings. In earlier years, a typical successful IPO might raise about $86 million. The average has increased substantially in the past two years and is around $245 million.

In fact, Cambridge, Mass.-based Relay Therapeutics Inc. snagged almost twice that amount, closing its IPO of 23 million shares at $20 each. In addition, since its first day of trading in July, its shares (NASDAQ:RLAY) have jumped 77% in value.

Investors appear to be impressed with the company’s technology that centers around protein motion and how its dynamic behavior relates to protein function. Relay’s Dynamo platform integrates an array of experimental and computational approaches to provide a differentiated understanding of protein structure and motion to drug those targets.

Above average

On Aug. 3, Allovir Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, closed on an above-average $317.7 million from its upsized IPO of 18.68 million shares of common stock, which included the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase up to 2.43 million additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $17 each. Allovir’s shares (NASDAQ:ALVR) began trading July 30 and ended the month at $24.90, for a gain of 47%. The cash resources will fund expenses for planned phase II and III trials of lead candidate Viralym-M, a multivirus-specific T-cell therapy targeting five viruses. The company is focusing initially on treating immunocompromised allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant and solid organ transplant patients at high risk for life-threatening viral infections from the viruses targeted by Viralym-M. The Baylor College of Medicine spin-out previously reported positive data from a completed phase II trial. The IPO proceeds will also fund planned trials of pipeline candidates ALVR-106, a virus-specific T-cell therapy targeting respiratory viruses, and allogeneic virus-targeted cell therapies ALVR-107 in chronic human hepatitis B virus, ALVR-108 in human herpes virus 8-associated diseases and ALVR-109 in COVID-19 infection.

In March, Allovir expanded its research and development collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine to use Allovir's technology for the discovery and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, virus-specific T-cell therapies, including, ALVR-106 to combat SARS-CoV-2.

NK cells

South San Francisco-based Nkarta Inc. has taken advantage of the Street’s enthusiasm for natural killer (NK) cell research, with its shares (NASDAQ:NKTX) up 43%, by market close at the end of July. The company generated about $289 million from its IPO. The firm pairs its NK cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with cell engineering technologies to not only generate NK cells but also engineer enhanced NK cell recognition of tumor targets and improve persistence for sustained activity in the body, the company said.

Its co-lead product candidates are NKX-101 and NKX-019. The first is designed to enhance the power of innate NK biology to detect and kill cancerous cells. NKX-101 is designed to increase the cancer cell-killing ability of engineered NK cells by raising levels of NKG2D at least 10-fold as compared to non-engineered NK cells and by adding a co-stimulatory domain, which is an additional signaling element for white blood cells. The IND for the compound in relapsed/refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) was accepted by the FDA in July.

NKX-019 is based on the ability to treat a variety of B-cell malignancies by targeting CD19. Engineered NK cells and T cells as well as monoclonal antibodies have shown clinical activity by using the approach.

Needle

Although Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s shares (NASDAQ:NRIX) have not moved the valuation needle a great deal since they listed, the company did raise $209 million from its IPO. The company’s platform produces small-molecule candidates that are activators or inhibitors of E3 ubiquitin ligases – the last in a series of three enzymes controlling placement of ubiquitin onto a protein, making it a key regulator in determining proteins' fates – and E2 ubiquitin-conjugating enzymes, a capability allowing them to disrupt or enhance protein-protein interactions.

At the beginning of the year, Nurix secured its second big pharma collaboration when it signed with Sanofi SA to discover, develop and commercialize a pipeline of protein degradation therapies. It received $55 million up front and is eligible for up to about $2.5 billion in total payments based on achieved milestones. Nurix will design small molecules to induce degradation in three specific targets while Sanofi has the option choose up to five targets.