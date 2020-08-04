Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Washington, said it completed a nondilutive convertible debt offering with an institutional investor, which provides $25 million of immediately available capital. The note, which has a two-year maturity, bears interest at the rate of 10% per annum and is secured by all assets of the company, excluding its intellectual property. The note may be converted at the option of the investor into shares of the company’s common stock at a conversion price of $10 per share. Cytodyn said funds will help advance CCR5 antagonist leronlimab in COVID-19, as soon as the regulatory pathway is clear, as well as further development of the drug in cancer and HIV.

Propanc Biopharma Inc., of Melbourne, Australia, said it received an additional tranche from a lead institutional investor to support its operations and working capital. To date, the investor has funded $550,000 of a $3 million financing agreement as the company prepares lead candidate, PRP (proteolytic proenzymes), for a phase Ib study in individuals with advanced solid tumors, expected to begin in early 2021. The funds also will be used to validate a pharmacokinetics method and quality assurance review of the finished product manufacture of the PRP candidate.