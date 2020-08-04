The U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Agency (MHRA) Wednesday announced the creation of two synthetic datasets to help in the development of medical technologies to fight COVID-19 and cardiovascular disease. The datasets were generated to accurately mirror symptoms, diagnoses and treatments in patients, based on anonymized primary care data that were transformed into artificial data containing no original data from “real” patients, the MHRA said. The synthetic datasets can be used in the development and testing of machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms in medical devices used for diagnosing diseases and monitoring and improving health conditions.

The U.S. Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria will hold a virtual meeting Sept. 9 and 10 to discuss the impact of COVID-19. Topics to be discussed will include the COVID-19 mortality rate due to secondary acquired infections, antibiotic stewardship practices during a pandemic, and the intersection of antimicrobial resistance and emergency preparedness, according to a notice to be published in Thursday’s Federal Register.