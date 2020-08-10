Anheart Therapeutics Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China, said it entered agreements to raise more than $20 million from an oversubscribed series A+ equity financing round. The proceeds will be used to advance global phase II trials of taletrectinib, a next-generation ROS1/NTRK inhibitor that can cross the blood-brain barrier as well as to further expand its oncology portfolio.

Curevac BV, of Tubingen, Germany, said it intends to offer and sell in an IPO 13.33 million common shares and grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.99 million common shares. The IPO price is expected to be between $14 and $16 per common share and the company has applied to list its common shares on Nasdaq under the ticker CVAC. The net proceeds and a concurrent private placement, together with cash and cash equivalents on hand, will be used to fund the company's mRNA vaccine program against SARS-CoV-2 through the completion of phase III; fund the expansion of short-term manufacturing capabilities; advance the lead oncology program, CV-8102, through the completion of the phase II trial; advance the vaccine program CV-7202 in rabies through the completion of the phase II trial; and to advance the development of other preclinical and clinical programs.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass., said it closed a $115 million equity financing led by new investors Vida Ventures and Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company). Additional new investors, including Wellington Management Co., Logos Capital, Franklin Templeton and an undisclosed institutional investor were joined by existing investors Atlas Venture, Forbion and MPM Capital. The financing will support the development of Dyne’s pipeline of muscle disease therapies, including its lead programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, as well as additional indications, including cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases.

Immunic Inc., of New York, said it closed an underwritten public offering of 5.75 million shares at $18 each, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 750,000 shares, for total proceeds of $103.5 million. The net proceeds will be used to fund the ongoing clinical development of its three lead product candidates, IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856, including to investigate IMU-838 in a potential phase III program in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and for other general corporate purposes.

Intec Pharma Ltd., of Jerusalem, said it entered a definitive agreement with Aspire Capital Fund for the purchase and sale, in a registered direct offering, of 7.125 million ordinary shares at $0.3511 per share, and prefunded warrants to purchase 7.125 million ordinary shares at $0.3411 per warrant. The gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $4.9 million, with the net proceeds being used to fund its research and development activities and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Nervgen Pharma Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia, said it closed its public offering of 3.68 million units at $1.75 each for aggregate gross proceeds of $6.45 million. The net proceeds will be used to conduct the preclinical studies and services necessary to support the IND application required to initiate its phase I trial for NVG-291; continue research and development activities to support the development program in its lead indications and initiate its phase I study in healthy humans; and, for general administrative costs and corporate purposes.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y., said it priced an underwritten offering of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2030 and $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2050. The 2030 notes will bear interest at 1.75% per annum and the 2050 notes will bear interest at 2.8% per annum. The company intends to use the net proceeds to repay in full the $1.5 billion principal amount of loans outstanding under the bridge facility incurred to fund a portion of the repurchase of shares of its common stock held by Paris-based Sanofi SA in May, together with accrued interest and related fees and expenses. The remainder will be used for other general corporate purposes. The company’s shares (NASDAQ:REGN) closed Monday at $608.24, down $11.97.

Saniona AB, of Copenhagen, which is focused on rare diseases, said it issued 30.66 million shares to U.S. and international institutional investors and sector specialists at $2.12 per share (SEK18.50). The company will receive gross proceeds of $65 million. The net proceeds will be used to continue Saniona’s advancement of its late-stage clinical trials with Tesomet in two rare eating disorders, hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, as well as to build its U.S.-based organization in support of those programs.

Veracyte Inc., of South San Francisco, said it closed its public offering of 6.9 million shares of common stock, including 900,000 shares sold upon full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at $30 each. The net proceeds were approximately $194 million.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco, said the underwriters of its public offering of common stock exercised and closed their overallotment option, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $1.79 million from the sale of 2.24 million shares. Altogether, the company issued 17.86 million shares and received gross proceeds of approximately $14.29 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds for the continued development of its CNS pipeline programs, general research and development, working capital and general corporate purposes.