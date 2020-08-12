|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Epirium Bio InC7:G15
|EPM-01
|Mitochondrial complex I stimulator
|Becker muscular dystrophy
|First of about 20 males with confirmed mutation of dystrophin gene enrolled; after 6-month dose escalation, participants will continue treatment at highest tolerated dose for another 6 months, with 1-year follow-up from initial dose
|Sapience Therapeutics Inc., of Harrison, N.Y.
|ST-101
|Transcription factor C/EBP-beta antagonist
|Solid tumors
|First participant with unresectable and metastatic disease ineligible or progressed on other therapies dosed in phase I/II study
|Vaccibody AS, of Oslo, Norway, and Nektar Therapeutics, of San Francisco
|VB10.NEO + bempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214)
|DNA vaccine + CD122 agonist; IL-2 receptor agonist
|Head and neck cancer
|First participant dosed in phase I/II combination study
|Phase II
|Azurrx Biopharma Inc., of New York
|MS-1819
|Lipase modulator
|Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency
|Interim data from first cohort (n=5) in combination trial with pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy to treat severe disease in people with cystic fibrosis showed improvement in co-efficient of fat absorption (CFA) >80% across dose levels and visits; mean CFA at 700-mg/day, 1,200-mg/day and 2,240-mg/day doses of study drug plus PERT were 88.4%, 87.2% and 86.5%, respectively, compared to baseline of 78.4%
|Blade Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|BLD-2660
|Calpain inhibitor
|COVID-19-related pneumonia
|Blade-Conquer trial reached 50% of 120-participant enrollment goal; full enrollment expected in third quarter of 2020 and top-line results in fourth quarter of 2020
|Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Perth, Western Australia, and Philadelphia
|BTX-1801
|Gram-positive cannabidiol antibiotic
|Staphylococcus aureus and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection
|Recruitment initiated in phase IIa study
|Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|ELX-02 (exaluren sulfate)
|CFTR gene modulator; ribosomal protein modulator
|Cystic fibrosis
|Trial enrollment in U.S. resumed following pause due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Phase III
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|Ofev (nintedanib)
|Tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Interstitial lung disease
|Inpedild trial enrolled first participant, ages 6 to 17 with fibrosing disease, to evaluate study drug + standard of care; primary endpoints are blood concentration of nintedanib at weeks 2 and 26 and number of participants with treatment-emergent adverse events at week 24
|Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBL Therapeutics), of Tel Aviv, Israel
|VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec)
|CD95/TNF receptor modulator
|Ovarian cancer
|In second pre-planned interim analysis of Oval trial in individuals with platinum-resistant disease, data safety monitoring committee reviewed unblinded data on primary endpoint of overall survival for first 100 randomized participants with follow-up of at least 3 months and unanimously recommended study continue as planned
Notes
