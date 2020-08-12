Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Epirium Bio InC7:G15 EPM-01 Mitochondrial complex I stimulator Becker muscular dystrophy First of about 20 males with confirmed mutation of dystrophin gene enrolled; after 6-month dose escalation, participants will continue treatment at highest tolerated dose for another 6 months, with 1-year follow-up from initial dose

Sapience Therapeutics Inc., of Harrison, N.Y. ST-101 Transcription factor C/EBP-beta antagonist Solid tumors First participant with unresectable and metastatic disease ineligible or progressed on other therapies dosed in phase I/II study

Vaccibody AS, of Oslo, Norway, and Nektar Therapeutics, of San Francisco VB10.NEO + bempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214) DNA vaccine + CD122 agonist; IL-2 receptor agonist Head and neck cancer First participant dosed in phase I/II combination study

Phase II

Azurrx Biopharma Inc., of New York MS-1819 Lipase modulator Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency Interim data from first cohort (n=5) in combination trial with pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy to treat severe disease in people with cystic fibrosis showed improvement in co-efficient of fat absorption (CFA) >80% across dose levels and visits; mean CFA at 700-mg/day, 1,200-mg/day and 2,240-mg/day doses of study drug plus PERT were 88.4%, 87.2% and 86.5%, respectively, compared to baseline of 78.4%

Blade Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco BLD-2660 Calpain inhibitor COVID-19-related pneumonia Blade-Conquer trial reached 50% of 120-participant enrollment goal; full enrollment expected in third quarter of 2020 and top-line results in fourth quarter of 2020

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Perth, Western Australia, and Philadelphia BTX-1801 Gram-positive cannabidiol antibiotic Staphylococcus aureus and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection Recruitment initiated in phase IIa study

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass. ELX-02 (exaluren sulfate) CFTR gene modulator; ribosomal protein modulator Cystic fibrosis Trial enrollment in U.S. resumed following pause due to COVID-19 pandemic

Phase III

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany Ofev (nintedanib) Tyrosine kinase inhibitor Interstitial lung disease Inpedild trial enrolled first participant, ages 6 to 17 with fibrosing disease, to evaluate study drug + standard of care; primary endpoints are blood concentration of nintedanib at weeks 2 and 26 and number of participants with treatment-emergent adverse events at week 24

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBL Therapeutics), of Tel Aviv, Israel VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec) CD95/TNF receptor modulator Ovarian cancer In second pre-planned interim analysis of Oval trial in individuals with platinum-resistant disease, data safety monitoring committee reviewed unblinded data on primary endpoint of overall survival for first 100 randomized participants with follow-up of at least 3 months and unanimously recommended study continue as planned