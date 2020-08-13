Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel, reported second-quarter revenues of about $21 million, up from $1.1 million in the first quarter and $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. The company said Talicia (omeprazole magnesium, amoxicillin and rifabutin) was added as an unrestricted branded agent to three major national formularies, providing a strong platform for continued prescription growth. Talicia was approved in November 2019 for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori in adults. Redhill posted a loss of $16 million, or 4 cents per share, for the quarter. As of June 30, the firm had cash and equivalents of $22.3 million. Its balance as of Aug. 12 was $56 million, with an additional $12 million anticipated following the closing of the agreement with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV, of Dublin, disclosed Aug. 13. Shares of Redhill (NASDAQ:RDHL) closed Aug. 13 at $8.37, down 82 cents.

Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai, reported sales in the first half of this year of $19.2 million (vs. $16.4 million consensus estimates). The number includes $13.8 million in Zejula (niraparib) sales and $5.4 million in sales of the Optune device. Zejula and Optune were launched in mainland China in January and June, respectively, after “building off strong momentum from Hong Kong launches in 2019,” SVB Leerink analyst Jonathan Chang wrote in a report. “We view the initial sales number as a positive that highlights the Zai Lab experience and knowledge of the China market even in the face of the global pandemic,” he said. For the first six months of the year, Zai Lab reported a net loss of $128.6 million, or $1.74 per share. As of June 30, the company’s cash position was $464.1 million. Shares (NASDAQ:ZLAB) closed Aug. 13 at $81.29, up $1.64.