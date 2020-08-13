|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase II
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (repurposed Ifenprodil)
|NMDA receptor epsilon 2 subunit inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|First U.S. participant enrolled in phase IIb/III study, which has enrolled 26 of expected 150 participants in phase IIb portion
|Azurrx Biopharma Inc., of New York
|MS-1819
|Lipase modulator
|Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency
|First of about 30 participants dosed in phase IIb Option 2 head-to-head trial vs. standard of care porcine enzyme replacement therapy in people with cystic fibrosis; primary efficacy endpoint is coefficient of fat absorption; top-line data expected in first half of 2021
|Bio-Path Holdings Inc., of Houston
|Prexigebersen (BP-1001)
|GRB2 gene inhibitor
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|First participant dosed in amended stage 2 of combination trial with front-line therapy decitabine and venetoclax (Venclexta, Roche Holding AG/Abbvie Inc.); first cohort will enroll untreated AML patients and second will include those with relapsed/refractory (r/r) disease; third cohort will enroll those with r/r AML who are resistant to venetoclax or intolerant to prexigebersen/decitabine
|Debiopharm SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland
|Debio-1143
|Antagonist of inhibitor of apoptosis protein
|Metastatic head and neck cancer
|3-year follow-up from study assessing Debio-1143 + chemoradiation therapy (CRT) in high-risk patients showed statistically and clinically significant overall survival improvement vs. control of CRT alone, suggesting halving of mortality risk (p=0.0261)
|Gyroscope Therapeutics Ltd., of London
|GT-005
|Complement factor stimulator
|Dry age-related macular degeneration
|First of about 75 participants dosed in Explore trial in people with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD and with mutation in complement factor I gene; primary endpoint is GA progression over 48 weeks
|Treadwell Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|CFI-400945
|Polo-like Kinase 4 inhibitor
|Triple-negative breast cancer
|Canadian Cancer Trials Group initiated combination study with PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab (Imfinzi, Astrazeneca plc) in people with advanced or metastatic disease; primary endpoint is objective response rate
|Viela Bio Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|VIB-4920
|CD40 ligand receptor antagonist
|Kidney transplant rejection
|Enrollment resumed following pause due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Phase III
|Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago
|Venclexta (venetoclax)
|BCL-2 protein inhibitor
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|Results from Viale-A study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, in newly diagnosed patients found that study drug + azacitidine extended overall survival (OS) vs. placebo + azacitidine, with median OS of 14.7 months vs. 9.6 months, respectively; 66.4% in venetoclax arm achieved complete remission (CR) and CR with incomplete hematologic recovery vs. 28.3% in placebo arm (p<0.001)
|Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsværd, Denmark
|Concizumab
|Tissue factor pathway inhibitor
|Factor IX/VIII deficiency
|Explorer6, 7 and 8 trials resumed following pause in March 2020 due to nonfatal thrombotic events in 3 participants, after FDA concurred with additional safety measures and lifted clinical hold
Notes
