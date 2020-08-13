Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase II

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia NP-120 (repurposed Ifenprodil) NMDA receptor epsilon 2 subunit inhibitor COVID-19 infection First U.S. participant enrolled in phase IIb/III study, which has enrolled 26 of expected 150 participants in phase IIb portion

Azurrx Biopharma Inc., of New York MS-1819 Lipase modulator Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency First of about 30 participants dosed in phase IIb Option 2 head-to-head trial vs. standard of care porcine enzyme replacement therapy in people with cystic fibrosis; primary efficacy endpoint is coefficient of fat absorption; top-line data expected in first half of 2021

Bio-Path Holdings Inc., of Houston Prexigebersen (BP-1001) GRB2 gene inhibitor Acute myeloid leukemia First participant dosed in amended stage 2 of combination trial with front-line therapy decitabine and venetoclax (Venclexta, Roche Holding AG/Abbvie Inc.); first cohort will enroll untreated AML patients and second will include those with relapsed/refractory (r/r) disease; third cohort will enroll those with r/r AML who are resistant to venetoclax or intolerant to prexigebersen/decitabine

Debiopharm SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland Debio-1143 Antagonist of inhibitor of apoptosis protein Metastatic head and neck cancer 3-year follow-up from study assessing Debio-1143 + chemoradiation therapy (CRT) in high-risk patients showed statistically and clinically significant overall survival improvement vs. control of CRT alone, suggesting halving of mortality risk (p=0.0261)

Gyroscope Therapeutics Ltd., of London GT-005 Complement factor stimulator Dry age-related macular degeneration First of about 75 participants dosed in Explore trial in people with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD and with mutation in complement factor I gene; primary endpoint is GA progression over 48 weeks

Treadwell Therapeutics Inc., of New York CFI-400945 Polo-like Kinase 4 inhibitor Triple-negative breast cancer Canadian Cancer Trials Group initiated combination study with PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab (Imfinzi, Astrazeneca plc) in people with advanced or metastatic disease; primary endpoint is objective response rate

Viela Bio Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md. VIB-4920 CD40 ligand receptor antagonist Kidney transplant rejection Enrollment resumed following pause due to COVID-19 pandemic

Phase III

Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago Venclexta (venetoclax) BCL-2 protein inhibitor Acute myeloid leukemia Results from Viale-A study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine , in newly diagnosed patients found that study drug + azacitidine extended overall survival (OS) vs. placebo + azacitidine, with median OS of 14.7 months vs. 9.6 months, respectively; 66.4% in venetoclax arm achieved complete remission (CR) and CR with incomplete hematologic recovery vs. 28.3% in placebo arm (p<0.001)

Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsværd, Denmark Concizumab Tissue factor pathway inhibitor Factor IX/VIII deficiency Explorer6, 7 and 8 trials resumed following pause in March 2020 due to nonfatal thrombotic events in 3 participants, after FDA concurred with additional safety measures and lifted clinical hold