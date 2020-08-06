PERTH, Australia – A review by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) revealed that medical device recall databases may significantly under-represent software errors, causing harm to patients.

These under-reported events are due to patients being unaware how to report problems, inadequate information being reported, effects of software errors being too subtle or difficult to detect, or root cause analyses that may not identify software as the source of error when it causes other components to fail, according to the TGA report that compared its medical software device recalls against medical literature.

“The advent of widespread software resources, particularly those accessible through smartphones and smartphone apps has led to public expectations that digital health and medical information will be easy to access via apps and that such information will also be reliable,” the report says.

In 2018, more than one-third of adults were self-diagnosing health conditions by going online, and by 2020 more than half a million health apps were available in major app stores. And yet, there is “no way for consumers (or their healthcare providers) to verify the safety, accuracy or effectiveness of this software,” the report stressed.

At the same time, the increasing adoption of digital health technologies and the enhancement of traditional medical software used in or as medical devices has increased its complexity and usage. This includes the rapidly developing software specialization of artificial intelligence.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic is also thought to have accelerated the implementation and adoption of digital health, making remote consultations and diagnosis much more frequent, so consumers, medical professionals and patients will particularly need medical apps to be reliable and safe.”

Software defects represent 20% of all device recalls

In the last five years, software defects were one of the most common reasons for hospital or retail-level medical device recalls, and 20% of all device recalls in the period were due to software faults. Some examples included electrocardiographs, implanted cardiac devices, patient monitors and incorrect drug dosage calculations.

“The effects of software errors can be subtle or difficult to detect even though they cause other components to fail,” TGA said.

“The compilation of studies reviewed focuses on mobile medical apps for a litany of software defects that could compromise patient safety and are potentially dangerous,” said Homi Dalal, a consultant with BrandwoodCKC.

“Many app developers lack formal medical training and clinicians are not involved in the development process, resulting in apps available on popular app stores containing incorrect or incomplete information, or inappropriate contextual or functional performance for the intended use.

“Digital products used in the prevention, detection, or management of health care are rarely based on clinical data, most use surrogate and one-dimensional outcome measures for app content quality, and many are woefully lacking in clinical validation to demonstrate efficacy,” Homi said.

Clinical validation to demonstrate efficacy is still uncommon for digital health products, the report said, stressing that studies aiming to demonstrate the clinical impact of a product must take the form of accepted care quality metrics such as measures of clinical outcomes.

“While some apps have been rigorously studied, there is a general dearth of evidence for health apps, both because a small percentage have been studied, and evidence tends to be low quality for those that have been studied,” the report said.

Software errors in the reviewed literature revealed a diverse range of problems, Homi said, including:

Functional errors, such as incorrect values or data represented, incorrect outputs inferred or calculated, or the software did not work as described;

Resilience and reliability errors, such as the system crashing, freezing or functioning intermittently, or the software not responding or operating within the expected time, or alarms failing to function or operating at an incorrect time;

Usability or accessibility issues, including navigation, flow, or inconsistent formats, leading to incorrect usage, especially by population groups who may be disadvantaged through education, age or other factors, have special needs, or the digitally disadvantaged;

Data errors, including lack of or incorrect validation of user entry, data integrity, quality and inconsistency. Failure of the software to validate data entered by users was a significant contributor to calculation problems;

Specificity and sensitivity concerns, including low levels of diagnostic sensitivity, specificity in detecting suspicious features, or differentiating between certain conditions that would be clear to a trained specialist; and

Privacy and security problems, such as harvesting of identifiable patient data, lack of encryption, trackers, user surveillance and hacking.

The report pointed to specific issues with certain types of products such as symptom checkers and diagnostic apps, noting that the greatest number of articles reviewed focused on dermatology-related diagnostic apps. Other diagnostic areas included infectious diseases, sexually transmitted infections, mental health issues, neurology, oncology, orthopedics, knee pain, eye and vision issues, rheumatology and urology.

Only about half of the evaluations examined actual performance, the TGA said.

Six out of 13 apps for diabetes management provided a statistical significant reduction in randomized controlled trials of glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), and it was believed that these six apps could help diabetic patients improve the control of HbA1c and strengthen the perception of self-care. However, a recent review in 2020 confirmed that very few diabetes apps have been assessed for clinical or diagnostic performance.

“Although there are almost half a million mobile health apps available for download, there are far fewer randomized controlled trials, case-control studies, and cohort studies that have evaluated whether app-based interventions improve health,” the TGA said.

The report concluded that the tendency for journals to publish positive findings and for negative reports to struggle to be published “means that there is only limited research into the safety of software when used in a medical setting and that studies indicating performance failures for apps are often not published.”

Although the authors noted benefits of apps for improving health outcomes, “there were clear examples of potential and actual harm across the range of different conditions for which software is intended for use. Safety concerns were identified in direct-to-consumers apps and situations where medical professionals directly use or guide use of the software,” the TGA said.

In many cases, particularly where regulation does not currently apply, the responsibility of adverse consequences from apps falls on individual clinicians.