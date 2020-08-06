San Francisco-based Ginger.io Inc., which is involved in on-demand mental health care, revealed a $50 million series D funding round led by Advance Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners. Additional participants include Cigna Ventures and existing investors, such as Jeff Weiner, executive chairman of Linkedin, and Kaiser Permanente Ventures. This latest round of investment brings the company’s total funding to more than $120 million. With this funding round, Ginger has added David ibnAle and Steve Kraus to its board.

Wrocław, Poland-based Infermedica Sp. z o.o, has raised $10.25 million in a series A financing led by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and digital health fund Heal Capital. Karma Ventures, Inovo Venture Partners and Dreamit Ventures also participated in the round. The company has earmarked the funds to enhance patient triage and symptom checking features of its artificial intelligence-based platform for preliminary diagnosis and triage, as well to expand operations in Germany and the U.S., where Infermedica currently has an office. The new investment brings total funding to $15 million.

Obsidio Inc., of Columbia, S.C., has picked up $3 million in a round led by IAG Capital Partners, with participation from returning investors Good Growth Capital and other angel investors. In addition, the National Science Foundation awarded the company a $225,000 Phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research grant. Obsidio will use the proceeds to advance clinical development of its embolic hydrogen material for peripheral, neurovascular and tumor embolization and to enhance the performance of the biomaterial.

New York-based Pavmed Inc. has secured $7 million from a private placement of senior convertible promissory notes with an existing investor. The proceeds are earmarked for commercialization, regulatory and product development activities, including commercialization of Esoguard/Esocheck and Carpx, its Esoguard BE-1 and BE-2 clinical trials, and for general operations. The notes in the financing carry a conversion price of $5 per share.

Houston-based Retina-AI Health Inc. said it has raised $5.2 million in a series A round backed by private investors, 80% of whom are physicians. The funds will be used to take the company’s cloud-based, artificial intelligence detector for diabetic retinopathy, Hummingbird DR 100, through the U.S. FDA regulatory process.

Tel Aviv-based Sight Diagnostics Ltd. reported the close of a $71 million series D financing led by Koch Disruptive Technologies, Longliv Ventures and Ourcrowd. The new round brings Sight’s total funding to more than $124 million. The new investment will go toward global commercialization of the FDA-cleared direct-from-fingerstick complete blood count analyzer, Sight OLO, and Parasight test for malaria. The funds will also be used for research and development into the detection of additional diseases, including biomarkers indicating COVID-19 severity.

Tangen Biosciences Inc., of Branford, Conn., has closed a $12.2 million series B preferred stock financing with participation by current and new investors, including Connecticut Innovations, VC23, Leading Edge Ventures and Parvizi Surgical Innovation LLC. The round was oversubscribed from the $10 million originally sought. The money will be used to scale up manufacturing capacity for Tangen’s SARS-CoV-2 point-of-care diagnostic test and to advance development of a panel test that will include influenza A and B, respiratory syncytial virus and SARS-CoV-2. In conjunction with the financing, Vance Kershner and Alan Levin joined the company’s board.