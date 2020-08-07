Atricure Inc., of Mason, Ohio, has promoted Angie Wirick to chief financial officer, effective Aug. 6. Wirick takes over for Andy Wade, who will serve in an advisory role through March 5, 2021.

Cutera Inc., of Brisbane, Calif., named Rohan Seth the chief financial officer, effective Aug. 10.

Florence Healthcare, of Atlanta, added Cooper Anderson as chief financial officer.

Halberd Corp., of Jackson Center, Pa., said Gregory George has joined the company’s scientific advisory board.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., named Christian Henry as president and CEO, effective Sept. 14. John Milligan will assume Henry’s position of board chairman on that date.

Pulse Biosciences Inc., of Hayward, Calif., said Richard van den Broek has joined the board of directors and will serve as a member of the audit and compensation committees.