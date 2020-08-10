PERTH, Australia – As the state of Victoria in Australia records its deadliest day since the COVID-19 pandemic began, reporting 17 deaths and 394 new cases, Atomo Diagnostics Ltd.’s new COVID-19 antibody test could ease pressure on health care systems.

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved Sydney-based Atomo’s rapid SARS-CoV-2 antibody blood test for use by medical professionals in Australia.

The Atomorapid COVID-19 (IgG/IgM) test is jointly manufactured by Atomo and Ng Biotech in France, with Ng Biotech manufacturing the test strip and Atomo manufacturing the device and being the listed manufacturer.

“In the short term, we still need to manufacture product for the Australian market now that we have approval from the TGA. Once product is available in country it can be supplied through approved professional health channels,” Atomo Diagnostics' Founder and Managing Director John Kelly told BioWorld.

Those channels include public health providers in various point of care settings, he said, and “could potentially include pop-up clinics and population screening programs that seek to understand where the virus has been within the community.”

John Kelly, Atomo Diagnostics' founder and managing director

“Corporate wellness and occupational health and safety is another area where the test can be usefully deployed, particularly as people look to come out of quarantine and consider returning to work or travel options,” Kelly said.

“Age care facilities, remote mining communities and other places where people are together for extended periods can benefit from regular point-of-care screening using a test that delivers an immediate result.”

Test performance and safety evidence

The approval was supported by a study of the COVID-19 test conducted in Atomo’s Pascal device by Hopital Bicêtre, France which tested 256 sera from 101 patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 infection (positive RT-PCR) for IgM and IgG. Results show that sensitivity and specificity were 97% and 100% respectively, 15 days after the onset of symptoms.

A further study of the COVID-19 test conducted in Atomo’s Galileo device at the Pasteur Institute in France, tested 78 positive and 22 negative samples collected from patients who were confirmed positive or negative using the RT-PCR method for IgM and IgG and found that 15 days after the onset of symptoms, sensitivity and specificity were 96.8% and 100% respectively.

With approval now granted for the Atomorapid COVID-19 test, the product will be added to Atomo’s existing Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) listing, alongside the Atomo HIV self-test.

“Atomo already sells Australia’s only approved HIV self-test, and we know that our solution simplifies rapid blood-based testing in point-of-care settings. We are excited that our test can now be used in our home market, Australia, to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kelly said.

The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity has been engaged by the Department of Health to assist with the post-market validation of new COVID-19 rapid tests to inform their best use. Atomo will look to submit the Atomorapid COVID-19 (IgG/IgM) antibody test for assessment by the Doherty Institute now that it has been approved and is being listed on the ARTG for sale in Australia.

Compared to other rapid antibody tests approved for use in Australia, the Atomo test has been used successfully in Australia and globally as a rapid HIV test for professional and self-testing and the “ease of use and reliability with this device are proven,” Kelly said.

The first rapid test products commercialized by Atomo screen for HIV infection both for professional use and for self-testing. Atomo’s HIV self-test has regulatory approval in Australia and Europe and is prequalified by the World Health Organization. It received a $2.6 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2016 to develop the HIV self-test.

Atomo raised AU$30 million (US$21.45 million) in its initial public offering on Australia’s Securities Exchange (ASX:AT1) in March 2020, and the funds raised allowed the company to ramp up manufacturing for its tests.

Atomo has supply agreements with distributors including Mylan NV, and it also sells its devices to other diagnostic companies that commercialize the devices with their own diagnostic tests.

As a result of those partnerships, the company is well placed to get the test out to the global market quickly. It is in discussions with major diagnostics companies, Kelly said, noting that the platform can be used for a number of infectious diseases.

“It was developed as an integrated consumer-friendly rapid test system. It was always developed as a platform, and we were always mindful that it had a lot of scope to be deployed in different blood-based test applications.”

HIV and malaria were the first tests to be rolled out, because there was a significant global need, and several of the company’s investors were focused on impacting global health.

“We built up an acknowledgement in the market that we provide the best self-test solutions for point of care blood-based testing,” Kelly said.

“On the back of that we’ve had a number of recent inbound inquiries from companies that have developed their own COVID-19 rapid blood-based assays, and they’re looking to partner with us or get access to our device so they can deliver reliable tests to doctors’ offices as well as self-test versions.”