Recovering from a complete response letter (CRL) in 2018, Trevena Inc. resubmitted its NDA for oliceridine, branded Olinvyk. On Aug. 7, the drug received agency approval for managing moderate to severe acute pain in adults when the pain is severe enough to require an I.V. opioid and for patients whose alternative treatments are inadequate. The FDA has now approved a total of 34 new molecular entities (NMEs) so far this year. That total is well ahead of the 18 NMEs that were approved at this time in 2019 even though the FDA suggested back in May that it might have trouble meeting PDUFA dates due to the resources it needed to devote to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to BioWorld, there are still approximately 40 scheduled PDUFA dates in the works before year-end and, if just about half of those are successful, then the sector will break the existing record for the number of new medicines that gain marketing approval in a single year. The total of novel drugs that were given the green light last year hit 48, a number that ranks third behind the record 59 new medicines the agency approved in 2018 and the 53 that were approved back in 1996.

Over the past three decades, the FDA has approved 924 novel medicines, averaging out to approximately 30 per year. The present decade has yielded an above average of 38 NMEs compared to an average of 23 in the 2000-2009 decade and 31 average in the 1990-1999 period.

Busy week

Olinvyk wasn’t the only NME to be approved last Friday. More than two weeks ahead of its expected PDUFA date, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s spinal muscular atrophy (SM) drug, risdiplam, gained FDA approval, making it the first at-home, oral treatment intended for use in adults and children 2 months and older. Branded Evrysdi, the drug will be marketed by partner Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and is expected to be available in the U.S. within two weeks for direct delivery to patients’ homes through Accredo Health Group Inc., according to PTC.

The FDA was certainly busy last week, giving the nod to Bayer AG’s Lampit (nifurtimox) to treat Chagas disease in pediatric patients and Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin-blmf), the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeting therapy from Glaxosmithkline plc for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. An antibody-drug conjugate granted breakthrough therapy status, Blenrep won clearance via the accelerated approval pathway for patients given at least four previous treatments, including an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent.

A few days before that, Morphosys AG’s anti-CD19 antibody, Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, was approved for marketing.

CRLs

The FDA has also found time to hand out complete response letters (CRL), with the latest sent to specialty pharmaceutical company Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., which received a CRL in response to its NDA for Pedmark (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate) for intravenous administration for the prevention of ototoxicity associated with cisplatin chemotherapy in pediatric patients ≥1 month to 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors.

According to the CRL, after completion of a pre-approval inspection of the manufacturing facility of the company’s drug product manufacturer, the agency identified deficiencies resulting in a Form 483, which is a list of conditions or practices that are required to be resolved prior to the approval of the drug. No clinical safety or efficacy issues were identified during the review and there is no requirement for further clinical data, the company said.

DBV Technologies SA also received a CRL that relates to its pediatric peanut allergy Viaskin Peanut (DBV-712), a once-daily epicutaneous (EPIT) patch for children ages 4 to 11. The agency said it can’t approve the company’s BLA for the product because of concerns about the impact of patch-site adhesion on efficacy. It wants DBV to modify the patch, which means a new human-factor study; officials also require clinical data for the modified patch. As if that weren’t enough, DBV needs to come up with more chemistry, manufacturing and controls information.

Also, this month, nearly three years after an FDA rejection of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s initial effort to add exertional heat stroke (EHS) to the list of approved indications for Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium), its efforts have again been met with a complete response letter. The calcium channel modulator is already approved for the treatment of malignant hyperthermia (MH), but Eagle said it has decided to drop further pursuit of EHS, a decision Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem agreed with, writing in a research note, “Given the challenges associated with enrolling a sufficiently large clinical trial in the EHS setting (at least large enough to pass muster with the FDA), we did not hold out much hope of a favorable regulatory outcome. EGRX's decision to move on from EHS is prudent in our view.”

The decision on the refiled NDA, originally slated for July 8, was postponed by the FDA to Aug. 8 due to reallocation of resources as a result of COVID-19, the company said

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. suffered the same fate in July with the FDA saying in a CRL it is seeking additional information regarding certain aspects of the chemistry, manufacturing and controls process for its molluscum contagiosum and common warts treatment, VP-102 (cantharidin 0.7% topical solution), as well as human factors validation information.

In June, three companies received CRLs from the FDA, including Nabriva Therapeutics plc for Contepo (fosfomycin) to treat complicated urinary tract infections, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. for obeticholic acid to treat fibrosis from nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and Heron Therapeutics Inc. for HTX-011 (bupivacaine/meloxicam) for postoperative pain.

In all, there have been 15 CRLs issued so far this year, according to BioWorld, compared to 26 handed out last year.