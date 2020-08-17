|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Axcella Health Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|AXA-1665
|Composition of naturally occurring amino acids
|Child-Pugh A and B cirrhosis
|Results from AXA1665-001 safety, tolerability and biomarker crossover study that showed potential to mitigate hyperammonemia, dysregulated amino acid metabolism and physical dysfunction published in Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology
|Betagenon/Balticgruppen Bio AB, of Stockholm
|O-304
|AMPK activator
|Non-insulin-dependent diabetes
|Pharmacokinetic and safety study, in combination with dapagliflozin (Forxiga, Astrazeneca plc), initiated in healthy volunteers
|Enterprise Therapeutics Ltd., of Brighton, U.K.
|ETD-002
|TMEM16A potentiator
|Cystic fibrosis
|First healthy volunteers dosed
|I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Plonmarlimab (TJM-2)
|GM-CSF ligand inhibitor
|Rheumatoid arthritis
|First of 63 participants dosed in phase Ib study in China
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. (known as MSD outside the U.S.)
|MK-5475
|Antiviral
|COVID-19
|Study to test drug in patients with pneumonia and hypoxemia withdrawn for business reasons
|Precigen Inc., of Germantown, Md.
|PRGN-2009
|Adenovirus vector-based vaccine
|Solid tumors
|First participant dosed in phase I/II study in HPV-associated disease; phase I portion will use 3+3 dose escalation to evaluate safety as monotherapy and recommended phase II dose (R2PD) followed by safety assessment at R2PD with bifunctional fusion protein bintrafusp alfa (M-7824, Glaxosmithkline plc/Merck KGaA) in recurrent or metastatic cancer
|Phase II
|Amplyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego
|MAU-868
|Capsid protein VP1 inhibitor
|BK virus viremia
|First of 36 expected participants dosed; efficacy endpoint is reduction of BKV plasma viral load
|Ansun Biopharma Inc., of San Diego
|DAS-181
|Exo-alpha sialidase modulator
|COVID-19
|Phase II/III study withdrawn in regulatory stage; no COVID-19 in EU countries
|Ascletis Pharma Inc., of Hangzhou, China
|ASC-22 (envafolimab)
|PD-L1 inhibitor
|Hepatitis B virus infection
|First participant dosed in single-dose-escalation (0.3, 1 and 2.5 mg/kg) phase IIa study in chronic disease
|Azurrx Biopharma Inc., of New York
|MS-1819
|Lipase modulator
|Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency
|European sites initiated in phase IIb Option 2 trial in people with cystic fibrosis
|Clovis Oncology Inc., of Boulder, Colo.
|Rubraca (rucaparib)
|PARP1/2/3 inhibitor
|Prostate cancer
|Additional data from Triton2 study in metastatic castration-resistant disease harboring BRCA1/2 mutations, published online in Journal of Clinical Oncology, confirmed objective response rates of 43.5% and 50.8%, respectively, in 115 people with BRCA alteration with or without measurable disease; confirmed PSA response rate was 54.8%
|GNI Group Ltd., of Tokyo
|F-351 (hydronidone)
|Aminotransferase stimulator; TGF beta receptor antagonist
|Liver fibrosis
|Study in 168 people with HBV-related disease met primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in liver fibrosis score over 52-week treatment vs. placebo (p=0.025); 270-mg/day group showed best Ishak score improvement
|Neuroptika Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|NRO-1
|GDNF receptor agonist
|Dry eye disease
|Enrollment completed; top-line data expected in fourth quarter of 2020
|Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|NVX-CoV2373
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Phase IIb trial initiated in South Africa; 1 cohort will evaluate candidate in approximately 2,665 healthy adults, with second cohort assessing safety and immunogenicity in about 240 HIV-positive adults
|Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Axatilimab (SNDX-6352)
|Anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody
|COVID-19
|Study in hospitalized patients with respiratory involvement secondary to COVID-19 suspended, given enrollment challenges partly attributable to constantly changing COVID-19 treatment landscape
|Unity Biotechnology Inc., of South San Francisco
|UBX-0101
|p53/MDM2 interaction inhibitor
|Osteoarthritis
|Study in 183 people with moderate to severe pain missed primary endpoint, showing no statistically significant difference between any arm (0.5, 2 or 4 mg) of study drug vs. placebo at 12 weeks on change from baseline in WOMAC-A; company halting development in indication
|Phase III
|Alkermes plc, of Dublin
|ALKS-3831
|Samidorphan plus olanzapine
|Stable schizophrenia
|Data from the 561-patient Enlighten-2 study published in American Journal of Psychiatry showed least squares mean percent weight change from baseline was 4.21% for ALKS-3831 and 6.59% for olanzapine; 17.8% and 29.8% of patients taking ALKS-3831 and olanzapine, respectively, gained 10% or more of body weight
|Chiasma Inc., of Needham, Mass.
|Mycapssa
|Delayed-release somatostatin analogue
|Acromegaly
|Data from the 56-patient Chiasma Optimal study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism showed IGF-1 levels were within 97% of the upper limit of normal (ULN) for all patients receiving Mycapssa at the end of the treatment compared to 1.69 times the ULN for patients receiving placebo; growth hormone levels were < 2.5 ng/mL in 77.7% of patients taking drug compared to 30.4% of the placebo group (p=0.0007)
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.