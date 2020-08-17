According to an analysis conducted by BioWorld of the second-quarter 2020 financial reports filed by 120 public biopharmaceutical companies with market caps greater than $1 billion, and excluding big pharma companies, the amount that was invested in research and development (R&D) during the period increased by 14% compared to the same six-month period last year. The companies collectively invested a total of $20.6 billion in R&D compared to almost $18 billion invested last year. They also have plenty of cash at their disposable to continue to boost R&D activities. Already this year, follow-on offerings have generated approximately $36 billion.

The top 20 companies, ranked by total R&D spending, spent a combined $13.1 billion, or 65%, of the group’s total R&D expenses. (See Top 20 biopharmaceutical companies by R&D spending in 1H 2020, below.)

Leading spenders

Foster City, Calif.-based Gilead Sciences Inc. ranked first with $2.3 billion in recorded R&D expenses, an increase of about 20% over last year’s spending. This was primarily due to its ramp up of work on remdesivir, branded Veklury, an investigational antiviral for the treatment of COVID-19. The total included approximately $50 million of manufacturing scale-up and clinical trial costs, partially offset by lower clinical trial expenses from other pipeline programs as a result of the pause or postponement of other clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company explained in its filing.

In August, the company reported that in addition to process improvements that have shortened the manufacturing timeline of the drug to six months, Gilead has expanded its global network of both internal manufacturing sites and external organizations, including partnering with industry peers, to add manufacturing capacity around the world. In separate news, Pfizer Inc., of New York, signed a multiyear agreement with Gilead to manufacture and supply remdesivir. The pharma will provide contract manufacturing services at its Kansas facility.

Incyte Corp. recorded a 150% jump in its R&D expenditures during the six-month period. Most of the increase was recorded in March, when it paid Morphosys AG an up-front nonrefundable payment of $750 million related to a collaborative agreement in which the Wilmington, Del.-based company received a 50% interest in U.S. rights to the CD19-targeting antibody tafasitamab (MOR-208) and for 100% of the rights in all other territories. Morphosys is eligible to receive up to $740 million in future contingent development and regulatory milestones and up to $315 million in commercialization milestones as well as tiered royalties ranging from the midteens to mid-twenties of net sales outside of the U.S.

Deals boost R&D

In May, rare disease specialist PTC Therapeutics Inc., acquired Censa Pharmaceuticals Inc. paying $10 million up front for the opportunity to develop CNSA-001 (sepiapterin), a candidate for orphan metabolic diseases, starting with phenylketonuria. The transaction also includes up to 850,000 shares of PTC common stock (NASDAQ:PTCT), valued around $40 million, plus additional rewards for achieving development, regulatory and commercial milestones. CNSA-001 is an oral formulation of synthetic sepiapterin, a precursor to intracellular tetrahydrobiopterin, which is a critical enzymatic cofactor involved in the metabolism and synthesis of numerous metabolic products.

The deal meant PTC’s R&D expenses soared 138% in the first half of the year. It certainly was a productive period for the company, with its spinal muscular atrophy (SM) drug, risdiplam, gaining FDA approval, making it the first at-home, oral treatment intended for use in adults and children 2 months and older. Branded Evrysdi, the drug will be marketed by partner Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

PTC sold a portion of its royalty interest in risdiplam to Royalty Pharma plc for a one-time payment of $650 million.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. reported that its R&D expenses for the three months ended June 30 increased by $75.3 million, compared with the three months ended June 30, 2019. The investments brought the company’s R&D spending for six months to almost $325 million, up 59% over the 2019 period.

In the second quarter, the company announced a deal with Dyno Therapeutics Inc., a biotech company applying artificial intelligence to gene therapy, to develop next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors for muscle diseases, using its Capsidmap platform. The technology will be used for the design and discovery of AAV capsids with improved functional properties for gene therapy, and Sarepta will be responsible for conducting preclinical, clinical and commercialization activities for gene therapy product candidates using those capsids.

The company also completed the submission of a rolling new drug application to the FDA that is seeking accelerated approval for casimersen (SRP-4045), a phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer engineered to treat patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who have genetic mutations that are amenable to skipping exon 45 of the Duchenne gene.

The submission includes data from the casimersen arm of the Essence phase III study evaluating efficacy and safety in patients amenable to skipping exons 45 and 53. An interim analysis demonstrated a statistically significant increase in dystrophin production as measured by western blot in patients who received casimersen compared to baseline and placebo. The ongoing study is still blinded in order to collect additional efficacy and safety data. If the NDA is accepted and granted accelerated approval, the company said the completed study would serve as a postmarketing confirmatory study.