The U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced Tuesday that it plans to resume its onsite U.K. risk-based inspections next month, scaling up to a full inspection program in October. The agency said it would use a combination of remote and onsite inspection approaches as COVID-19 restrictions are eased. In releasing a guidance to help companies with the inspections, the MHRA said it will work with industry to reduce the regulatory burden during the COVID-19 pandemic wherever possible. The agency plans to give sites to be inspected at least 14 days’ notice to enable COVID-19 risk mitigation planning. When shorter notice or unannounced inspections are necessary for public health reasons, inspectors will discuss risk mitigation measures upon arrival and will accommodate reasonable requests in respect to personal protection equipment, social distancing and the site’s workplace practices – so long as they don’t impede the inspection. The MHRA suspended its onsite inspections March 20, 2020, due to the government’s social distancing requirements and travel restrictions in response to the pandemic.

As part of its preparation for an annual congressional report, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is seeking public comment on China’s compliance with the commitments it made when it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001. Topics of interest include China’s practices related to trading rights, import and export regulations, intellectual property rights, transparency, and government policies impacting trade, including subsidies, standards and technical regulations, trade-related investment measures and government procurement practices. The USTR also is asking interested parties to specifically identify unresolved compliance issues that warrant review and evaluation by the office’s China Enforcement Task Force, according to a notice to be published in Tuesday’s Federal Register. Comments should be submitted to Docket Number USTR-2020-0033 by Sept. 16.

COVID-19 could have a lingering impact on public health across the Americas, as it threatens regional plans to eliminate and control other infectious diseases such as tuberculosis (TB), HIV and hepatitis. Last October, members of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) committed to a region-wide approach to eliminate more than 30 communicable diseases and related conditions in the Americas by 2030. “The progress to achieving this milestone is now under threat, due to the burden of COVID-19 on health systems and the disruption of essential services, including priority disease control programs, elimination initiatives and routine immunization,” PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said at a media briefing Tuesday. She noted that 80% of the countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have reported challenges in delivering TB treatments during the pandemic, which means manageable cases of TB could turn into active infections. A third of the countries reported disruptions in hepatitis screenings. Additionally, 30% of people living with HIV in the region are avoiding seeking care, and antiretroviral medications are in limited supply. While there has been a 40% reduction in the number of reported mosquito-borne diseases in the region, those numbers are questionable as testing for the diseases has been greatly reduced by the pandemic, Etienne explained. COVID-19 also has interrupted mass drug administration campaigns that are vital to elimination efforts “just as we were making significant progress against neglected tropical diseases, like lymphatic filariasis, schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted helminthiases,” Etienne said.

A politically connected watchdog group, Accountable Pharma, is now calling for an SEC investigation into what it claims is “executive stock dumping” at Cambridge, Mass.-based Moderna Inc., which is developing a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The group questioned whether Moderna hid information about its patents from the public while company executives were exercising stock options. As evidence, the group pointed to a recent financial filing in which Moderna acknowledged that it couldn’t be certain it was the first to make the inventions claimed in its vaccine patents or pending patent applications. The company’s statements were part of the “risks to our intellectual property” that typically are included in earnings reports.

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Tuesday reported the results of a large-scale study analyzing more than 11 years' worth of surveillance data on the use of the quadrivalent human papillomavirus vaccine (4vHPV) in both boys and girls. Published in Vaccine, the study examined all adverse events following immunization with 4vHPV reported to the TGA from 2007 to 2017. The vaccine is provided free to boys and girls ages 12 to 13 through Australia’s National Immunization Program. The vaccine was introduced for girls in 2007 and extended to boys in 2013.The analysis didn’t reveal any new or concerning safety issues, the TGA said.

Despite the stage 4 restrictions on businesses recently imposed by the state government of Victoria in Australia due to COVID-19, exemptions will apply to suitably licensed warehouses and distribution centers that are part of Australia’s biopharma supply chain, according to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Those exemptions will enable medical supply chains to operate at 100% capacity, assisting with the ongoing supply of medicines and medical devices, including personal protective equipment and medical consumables, within Australia, the TGA said.

The World Health Organization’s Regional Office for Europe said Tuesday that it’s convening a Pan-European Commission on Health and Sustainable Development to “rethink policy priorities in the light of pandemics.” The commission will be tasked with drawing lessons from the ways different European countries responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and then recommending investments and reforms to improve the resilience of health and social care systems throughout the region.