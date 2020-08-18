The U.S. FDA said it is suspending the final rule for electrical stimulation devices (ESDs) for self-injurious behavior for a subset of patients through Sept. 2, 2020. The agency had decreed in March that it would ban the use of ESDs for treatment of self-injurious or aggressive behaviors, a final ruling that was set to take effect within 30 days. At that point, the only U.S.-based facility known to still use ESDs for these indications was the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center in Canton, Mass., although the final rule excluded ESD use for other indications. The matter landed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia thanks to lawsuits filed by two separate parties in opposition to the rule, which the agency said have been consolidated. The stay of the final order is in effect for the duration of the public health emergency for individuals whose physicians are devising transition plans.

The FDA announced a Nov. 13, 2020, workshop regarding infections associated orthopedic devices, which the agency said is part of a series devoted to the topic. The agency said the workshop will not be used to announce new policies regarding orthopedic implants, but will instead focus on issues such as the science regarding associations between infections and implant technologies, as well as novel technologies that could suppress implant-related infections. The FDA has opened a docket that will accept comment through Dec. 14, 2020, at FDA-2020-N-1762.

The FDA posted a list of regulatory science tools that can be used to aid in assessment of novel medical technologies, which were developed by the agency’s Office of Science and Engineering Labs (OSEL). These tools are not intended to supplant FDA-recognized standards or medical device development tools, the agency said. Among the tools is a blood-mimicking fluid for modeling the performance of high-intensity focused ultrasound ablation devices, a retinal phantom for evaluation of optical coherence tomography systems, and a method for estimating device-specific noise from electrocardiogram records for algorithm testing. OSEL will add tools to this list in the coming months and years.