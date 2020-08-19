Palo Alto, Calif.-based Brightline, a developer of technology-enabled pediatric behavioral health care products, said it raised a $20 million series A funding round led by Threshold Ventures and previous investor Oak HC/FT. Health care organizations Blue Shield of California, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and Boston Children’s Hospital joined the round, as well as Sempervirens VC, Rock Health, and City Light Capital. Emily Melton, co-founder and managing partner at Threshold Ventures, has joined Brightline’s board. Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Jeff Semenchuk, chief innovation officer at Blue Shield of California, are joining as board observers.