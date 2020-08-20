|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Lumiradx UK Ltd., of London
|Lumiradx SARS-CoV-2 Ag test
|Antigen test
|For the qualitative detection of the nucleocapsid protein antigen to SARS-CoV-2 directly from nasal swab specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Opgen Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., and Curetis GmbH, of
|SARS-CoV-2 Kit with PULB
|Uses real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction technology
|For the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 isolated from oropharyngeal and nasopharyngeal swab specimens
|Obtained the CE mark certification
|Pelvital USA Inc., of Minneapolis
|Flyte
|Noninvasive, intravaginal home-use device
|For strengthening of the pelvic floor muscles
|Received U.S. FDA clearance
|Zymo Research Corp., of Irvine, Calif.
|Quick SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR Kit
|Uses real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction technology
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acids from SARS-CoV-2 in upper and lower respiratory specimens
|Granted the CE IVD mark
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.