Cardiovascular Systems Inc., of St. Paul, Minn., named Kelvin Womack to the board.

Qiagen NV, of Venlo, Netherlands, said that Lawrence Rosen was appointed by the supervisory board as the new chairman with immediate effect. The appointment comes after Håkan Björklund decided to step down as chairman and as a member of the supervisory board. Björklund will not stand for re-election. The number of supervisory directors has been reduced to six.