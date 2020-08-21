|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Medtronic plc, of Dublin
|Evolut
|Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
|Treatment of bicuspid severe aortic stenosis patients at a low risk of mortality during surgical aortic valve replacement
|The U.S. FDA approved revised commercial labeling that modified a precaution for the treatment of bicuspid severe aortic stenosis patients at a low risk of mortality during surgical aortic valve replacement; the revised commercial labeling includes recommendations heart teams should consider when assessing TAVR as a potential treatment option for bicuspid patients, including patients' anatomical characteristics, age, long term durability and the existing clinical data
|
Notes
