Medtronic plc, of Dublin

Evolut

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)

Treatment of bicuspid severe aortic stenosis patients at a low risk of mortality during surgical aortic valve replacement

The U.S. FDA approved revised commercial labeling that modified a precaution for the treatment of bicuspid severe aortic stenosis patients at a low risk of mortality during surgical aortic valve replacement; the revised commercial labeling includes recommendations heart teams should consider when assessing TAVR as a potential treatment option for bicuspid patients, including patients' anatomical characteristics, age, long term durability and the existing clinical data