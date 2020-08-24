Here’s a quick review of our lead stories from Aug. 3 – Aug. 7, 2020. Missed an issue? You can find all the back issues here.

In a record year for IPOs, Kymera’s launch ignites the stock

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. debuted on Nasdaq Friday by pricing its upsized IPO of 8.68 million common shares at $20 each as it eyes gross proceeds of $173.3 million. By the end of the day, Kymera stock (NASDAQ:KYMR) had soared 66.3%, with shares closing at $33.26 each.

Gaining momentum, Johnson & Johnson acquires Momenta for $6.5B cash

The pace of biopharma mergers and acquisitions has quickened with Johnson & Johnson’s $6.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Bringing Momenta into the fold strengthens the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson’s immune-mediated disease portfolio and grows its interest in autoantibody-driven disease therapies.

New pen pal? Novartis’ Kesimpta greenlighted in relapsing MS with autoinjector

Novartis AG won FDA clearance for the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) in adults, with a label that includes clinically isolated syndrome and relapsing-remitting as well as active secondary progressive disease.

Tango’s evasive tactics confronted by wider Gilead terms: $6B-plus potential in cancer deal

Tango Therapeutics Inc. CEO Barbara Weber told BioWorld that Gilead Sciences Inc.’s decision to greatly expand their 2018 deal in oncology – a pact then valued as high as $1.7 billion – was based on brisker than expected progress in the original, five-target effort.

In a $3.68B deal, Sanofi will acquire Principia

Sanofi SA is acquiring Principia Biopharma Inc. in a $3.68 billion deal that brings Sanofi three clinical-stage BTK inhibitors and simplifies a partnership that began three years ago. Paris-based Sanofi plans to acquire all outstanding Principia common stock shares for $100 each at a $3.36 billion enterprise value.