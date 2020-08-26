|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|4D Pharma plc, of Leeds, U.K.
|MRx0518
|Live biotherapeutic
|Heavily pretreated patients with solid tumors
|In 12 patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma and metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer, MRx0518 plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) produced an objective response rate of 25%, all partial responses; disease control rate was 42%
|Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., of Oakville, Ontario
|Cardiolrx
|Extra strength formulation of pharmaceutical cannabidiol
|Healthy volunteers (eventually acute myocarditis)
|Started study of up to 55 subjects, testing safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the drug in the fasting and fed states; study expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2020
|Cerecor Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|CERC-002
|Monoclonal antibody targeting LIGHT
|Anti-TNF refractory adult Crohn’s disease
|Resumed study after the lifting of the moratorium on elective endoscopy during the COVID-19 pandemic; top-line data expected in 1Q2021
|Silverback Therapeutics Inc., of Seattle
|SBT-6050
|HER2-directed TLR8 agonist
|HER2-expressing solid tumors
|Started study testing safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and antitumor activity of SBT-6050
|Phase II
|Mycovia Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|Oteseconazole (VT-1161)
|Oral antifungal
|Acute vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC)
|Study demonstrated that oteseconazole was safe and well-tolerated in women with moderate to severe acute VVC; more women experienced therapeutic cure (79.3%) in the treatment arms containing oteseconazole vs. those treated with fluconazole, the current standard of care (62.5%)
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc., of San Diego
|Pelareorep and retifanlimab
|Immuno-oncolytic reovirus and anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody
|Unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer
|First patient treated in an investigator-sponsored study of 25 patients; co-primary endpoints are safety and objective response rate; secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, overall survival and duration of response
|Oncology Venture A/S, of Hørsholm, Denmark
|Stenoparib (formerly 2X-121)
|PARP inhibitor
|Breast cancer
|Study in Denmark in heavily pretreated participants was terminated after data suggested that diagnostic biopsy cannot predict likelihood of drug response; company to focus on advancing study drug in indications with higher likelihood of success
|Phase III
|Dermavant Sciences, a unit of Roivant Sciences Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland
|Tapinarof
|Aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulator
|Plaque psoriasis
|In the Psoaring 1 and Psoaring 2 studies, tapinarof produced an improvement in Physician Global Assessment score of clear or almost clear with a minimum 2-grade improvement in 35.4% and 40.2% of patients, respectively, compared to 6.0% and 6.3% of patient taking vehicle, respectively, from baseline to week 12 (both p<0.0001); drug also improved PASI75 compared to vehicle at week 12 (p<0.0001 for both studies)
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Asciminib (ABL001)
|STAMP inhibitor
|Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase after 2 or more tyrosine-kinase inhibitors
|The Ascembl study met its primary endpoint showing a better major molecular response rate at 24 weeks for asciminib compared to Bosulif (bosutinib, Pfizer Inc.); data to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc., of Monmouth Junction, N.J.
|Lytenava (bevacizumab-vikg/ONS-5010)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting vascular endothelial growth factor
|Wet age-related macular degeneration
|In the Norse 1 study, 8% of 25 patients taking ONS-5010 achieved greater than 15 letters best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at month 11 compared to 22% of 23 patients taking Lucentis (ranibizumab, Roche Holding AG); in the subgroup of treatment-naïve patients, 33% of 6 patients taking ONS-5010 achieved greater than 15 letters BCVA compared to 31% of 13 patients taking Lucentis
Notes
