Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

4D Pharma plc, of Leeds, U.K. MRx0518 Live biotherapeutic Heavily pretreated patients with solid tumors In 12 patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma and metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer, MRx0518 plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) produced an objective response rate of 25%, all partial responses; disease control rate was 42%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., of Oakville, Ontario Cardiolrx Extra strength formulation of pharmaceutical cannabidiol Healthy volunteers (eventually acute myocarditis) Started study of up to 55 subjects, testing safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the drug in the fasting and fed states; study expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2020

Cerecor Inc., of Rockville, Md. CERC-002 Monoclonal antibody targeting LIGHT Anti-TNF refractory adult Crohn’s disease Resumed study after the lifting of the moratorium on elective endoscopy during the COVID-19 pandemic; top-line data expected in 1Q2021

Silverback Therapeutics Inc., of Seattle SBT-6050 HER2-directed TLR8 agonist HER2-expressing solid tumors Started study testing safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and antitumor activity of SBT-6050

Phase II

Mycovia Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Durham, N.C. Oteseconazole (VT-1161) Oral antifungal Acute vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) Study demonstrated that oteseconazole was safe and well-tolerated in women with moderate to severe acute VVC; more women experienced therapeutic cure (79.3%) in the treatment arms containing oteseconazole vs. those treated with fluconazole, the current standard of care (62.5%)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., of San Diego Pelareorep and retifanlimab Immuno-oncolytic reovirus and anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody Unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer First patient treated in an investigator-sponsored study of 25 patients; co-primary endpoints are safety and objective response rate; secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, overall survival and duration of response

Oncology Venture A/S, of Hørsholm, Denmark Stenoparib (formerly 2X-121) PARP inhibitor Breast cancer Study in Denmark in heavily pretreated participants was terminated after data suggested that diagnostic biopsy cannot predict likelihood of drug response; company to focus on advancing study drug in indications with higher likelihood of success

Phase III

Dermavant Sciences, a unit of Roivant Sciences Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland Tapinarof Aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulator Plaque psoriasis In the Psoaring 1 and Psoaring 2 studies, tapinarof produced an improvement in Physician Global Assessment score of clear or almost clear with a minimum 2-grade improvement in 35.4% and 40.2% of patients, respectively, compared to 6.0% and 6.3% of patient taking vehicle, respectively, from baseline to week 12 (both p<0.0001); drug also improved PASI75 compared to vehicle at week 12 (p<0.0001 for both studies)

Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland Asciminib (ABL001) STAMP inhibitor Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase after 2 or more tyrosine-kinase inhibitors The Ascembl study met its primary endpoint showing a better major molecular response rate at 24 weeks for asciminib compared to Bosulif (bosutinib, Pfizer Inc.); data to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting

Outlook Therapeutics Inc., of Monmouth Junction, N.J. Lytenava (bevacizumab-vikg/ONS-5010) Monoclonal antibody targeting vascular endothelial growth factor Wet age-related macular degeneration In the Norse 1 study, 8% of 25 patients taking ONS-5010 achieved greater than 15 letters best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at month 11 compared to 22% of 23 patients taking Lucentis (ranibizumab, Roche Holding AG); in the subgroup of treatment-naïve patients, 33% of 6 patients taking ONS-5010 achieved greater than 15 letters BCVA compared to 31% of 13 patients taking Lucentis