Data presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2020, Aug. 29-Sept. 1
|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of San Francisco and Suzhou, China
|Tafolecimab (IBI-306)
|Recombinant fully human monoclonal antibody targeting PCSK9
|Hypercholesterolemia
|Phase I and II data showed satisfactory safety and efficacy profile; among all treated subjects, LDL-C reductions were observed (-52.2%, -72.1% and -54.30%, -72.26%) in healthy patients and hypercholesterolemia patients, respectively; compared with marketed PCSK9 inhibitors, tafolecimab preliminarily demonstrated longer dosing interval, which is 6 or even up to 8 weeks
|8/31/20
|
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.
