Data presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2020, Aug. 29-Sept. 1

Company Product Description Indication Status Date
Innovent Biologics Inc., of San Francisco and Suzhou, China Tafolecimab (IBI-306) Recombinant fully human monoclonal antibody targeting PCSK9 Hypercholesterolemia Phase I and II data showed satisfactory safety and efficacy profile; among all treated subjects, LDL-C reductions were observed (-52.2%, -72.1% and -54.30%, -72.26%) in healthy patients and hypercholesterolemia patients, respectively; compared with marketed PCSK9 inhibitors, tafolecimab preliminarily demonstrated longer dosing interval, which is 6 or even up to 8 weeks 8/31/20

Notes

