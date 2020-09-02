|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|BT-1718
|Bicyclic peptide
|MT1-MMP-positive non-small-cell lung cancer and other MT1-positive solid tumors
|Dosed first patient in phase IIa expansion portion of phase I/IIa trial
|Nocion Therapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|NOC-100
|Inhaled formulation of small-molecule charged sodium channel blocker NTX-1175
|Cough
|Dosed first healthy volunteer
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|RP-A501
|AAV-based gene therapy
|Danon disease
|Treated first patient in the higher-dose cohort of open-label study following successful completion of low-dose cohort
|SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., of Sioux Falls, S.D.
|SAB-185
|hIgG antibody, purified from the plasma of immunized Tc bovines
|COVID-19
|Initiated phase Ib trial, set to enroll 21 adults at Sanford Health
|Treadwell Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|CFI-402411
|Hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 inhibitor
|Solid tumors
|Initiated patient dosing in TWT-101, its phase I/II study, both with and without pembrolizumab; initial phase I data expected in 2021
|Phase II
|Abivax SA, of Paris
|ABX-464
|Rev protein modulator
|Ulcerative colitis
|2-year phase IIa maintenance data showed 69% of patients were in clinical remission and 94% benefited from a clinical response; patients all had moderate to severe UC and were all intolerant and/or refractory to at least 1 existing treatment prior to entering the study
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Francisco, and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative
|Razuprotafib (AKB-9778)
|Small-molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome in severe COVID-19
|Dosed first patient with razuprotafib in I-Spy COVID platform trial
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (ifenprodil)
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|Now enrolled 50 patients in phase IIb/III study
|Poxel SA, of Lyon, France
|PXL-065
|Deuterium-stabilized R-stereoisomer of pioglitazone
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|Started Destiny 1 trial; 36-week trial to enroll about 120 patients; primary endpoint will measure relative change in the percentage of liver fat content based on magnetic resonance imaging-estimated proton density fat fraction; results expected in first half of 2022
|Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa
|Qixleef
|Cannabinoid-based candidate
|Cancer pain
|Initiated 4-week Plenitude trial to evaluate safety and efficacy of inhaled drug to relieve uncontrolled cancer-related pain in 78 adults with incurable disease
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Mavorixafor
|Small-molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4
|WHIM (warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis) syndrome
|Data published in Blood showed 400 mg once daily was established as a therapeutically effective dose, allowing largest number of patients to increase their AUCANC and TATANC; drug significantly reduced annualized infection rate, with further reductions observed on extended treatment; mavorixafor effected a 75% reduction in the number of cutaneous warts
|Phase III
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., part of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Pimodivir
|Antiviral
|Influenza A infection
|Recent results from preplanned interim analysis found combination with standard of care (SOC) unlikely to demonstrate added benefit in hospitalized patients vs. SOC alone; company decided to discontinue pimodivir for influenza A
|Nicox SA, of Sophia Antipolis, France
|NCX-470
|Second-generation nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost analogue
|Open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension
|Completed enrollment of adaptive design patient cohort in Mont Blanc study testing against latanoprost ophthalmic solution for lowering of intraocular pressure
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.