Company Product Description Indication Status
Phase I
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, of Cambridge, U.K. BT-1718 Bicyclic peptide MT1-MMP-positive non-small-cell lung cancer and other MT1-positive solid tumors Dosed first patient in phase IIa expansion portion of phase I/IIa trial
Nocion Therapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass. NOC-100 Inhaled formulation of small-molecule charged sodium channel blocker NTX-1175 Cough Dosed first healthy volunteer
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York RP-A501 AAV-based gene therapy Danon disease Treated first patient in the higher-dose cohort of open-label study following successful completion of low-dose cohort
SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., of Sioux Falls, S.D. SAB-185 hIgG antibody, purified from the plasma of immunized Tc bovines COVID-19 Initiated phase Ib trial, set to enroll 21 adults at Sanford Health
Treadwell Therapeutics Inc., of New York CFI-402411 Hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 inhibitor Solid tumors Initiated patient dosing in TWT-101, its phase I/II study, both with and without pembrolizumab; initial phase I data expected in 2021
Phase II
Abivax SA, of Paris ABX-464 Rev protein modulator Ulcerative colitis 2-year phase IIa maintenance data showed 69% of patients were in clinical remission and 94% benefited from a clinical response; patients all had moderate to severe UC and were all intolerant and/or refractory to at least 1 existing treatment prior to entering the study
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Francisco, and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative Razuprotafib (AKB-9778) Small-molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase Acute respiratory distress syndrome in severe COVID-19 Dosed first patient with razuprotafib in I-Spy COVID platform trial
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia NP-120 (ifenprodil) NMDA receptor antagonist COVID-19 Now enrolled 50 patients in phase IIb/III study
Poxel SA, of Lyon, France PXL-065 Deuterium-stabilized R-stereoisomer of pioglitazone Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis Started Destiny 1 trial; 36-week trial to enroll about 120 patients; primary endpoint will measure relative change in the percentage of liver fat content based on magnetic resonance imaging-estimated proton density fat fraction; results expected in first half of 2022
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa Qixleef Cannabinoid-based candidate Cancer pain Initiated 4-week Plenitude trial to evaluate safety and efficacy of inhaled drug to relieve uncontrolled cancer-related pain in 78 adults with incurable disease
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Mavorixafor Small-molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 WHIM (warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis) syndrome Data published in Blood showed 400 mg once daily was established as a therapeutically effective dose, allowing largest number of patients to increase their AUCANC and TATANC; drug significantly reduced annualized infection rate, with further reductions observed on extended treatment; mavorixafor effected a 75% reduction in the number of cutaneous warts
Phase III
Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., part of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson Pimodivir Antiviral Influenza A infection Recent results from preplanned interim analysis found combination with standard of care (SOC) unlikely to demonstrate added benefit in hospitalized patients vs. SOC alone; company decided to discontinue pimodivir for influenza A
Nicox SA, of Sophia Antipolis, France NCX-470 Second-generation nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost analogue Open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension Completed enrollment of adaptive design patient cohort in Mont Blanc study testing against latanoprost ophthalmic solution for lowering of intraocular pressure

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.

No Comments