Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, of Cambridge, U.K. BT-1718 Bicyclic peptide MT1-MMP-positive non-small-cell lung cancer and other MT1-positive solid tumors Dosed first patient in phase IIa expansion portion of phase I/IIa trial

Nocion Therapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass. NOC-100 Inhaled formulation of small-molecule charged sodium channel blocker NTX-1175 Cough Dosed first healthy volunteer

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York RP-A501 AAV-based gene therapy Danon disease Treated first patient in the higher-dose cohort of open-label study following successful completion of low-dose cohort

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., of Sioux Falls, S.D. SAB-185 hIgG antibody, purified from the plasma of immunized Tc bovines COVID-19 Initiated phase Ib trial, set to enroll 21 adults at Sanford Health

Treadwell Therapeutics Inc., of New York CFI-402411 Hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 inhibitor Solid tumors Initiated patient dosing in TWT-101, its phase I/II study, both with and without pembrolizumab; initial phase I data expected in 2021

Phase II

Abivax SA, of Paris ABX-464 Rev protein modulator Ulcerative colitis 2-year phase IIa maintenance data showed 69% of patients were in clinical remission and 94% benefited from a clinical response; patients all had moderate to severe UC and were all intolerant and/or refractory to at least 1 existing treatment prior to entering the study

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Francisco, and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative Razuprotafib (AKB-9778) Small-molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase Acute respiratory distress syndrome in severe COVID-19 Dosed first patient with razuprotafib in I-Spy COVID platform trial

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia NP-120 (ifenprodil) NMDA receptor antagonist COVID-19 Now enrolled 50 patients in phase IIb/III study

Poxel SA, of Lyon, France PXL-065 Deuterium-stabilized R-stereoisomer of pioglitazone Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis Started Destiny 1 trial; 36-week trial to enroll about 120 patients; primary endpoint will measure relative change in the percentage of liver fat content based on magnetic resonance imaging-estimated proton density fat fraction; results expected in first half of 2022

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa Qixleef Cannabinoid-based candidate Cancer pain Initiated 4-week Plenitude trial to evaluate safety and efficacy of inhaled drug to relieve uncontrolled cancer-related pain in 78 adults with incurable disease

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Mavorixafor Small-molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 WHIM (warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis) syndrome Data published in Blood showed 400 mg once daily was established as a therapeutically effective dose, allowing largest number of patients to increase their AUCANC and TATANC; drug significantly reduced annualized infection rate, with further reductions observed on extended treatment; mavorixafor effected a 75% reduction in the number of cutaneous warts

Phase III

Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., part of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson Pimodivir Antiviral Influenza A infection Recent results from preplanned interim analysis found combination with standard of care (SOC) unlikely to demonstrate added benefit in hospitalized patients vs. SOC alone; company decided to discontinue pimodivir for influenza A

Nicox SA, of Sophia Antipolis, France NCX-470 Second-generation nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost analogue Open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension Completed enrollment of adaptive design patient cohort in Mont Blanc study testing against latanoprost ophthalmic solution for lowering of intraocular pressure