Vessi Medical Ltd. has scooped up $1.7 million in series A funding to move forward with a first-in-human study of its minimally invasive bladder cancer device. The trial is set to launch in the first quarter of 2021.

Leading the funding round are the Trendlines Group Ltd. and Agriline Ltd. The Trendlines Group already counts Misgav, Israel-based Vessi Medical as part of its portfolio of medical startups. Agriline is an investment vehicle owned by a trust in which Trendlines’ controlling shareholder is a discretionary beneficiary. Other participants in the round include the Israel Innovation Authority and Exitvalley investors.

“This is a vote of confidence in the company and probably the reason why also additional investors, mainly private, participated in the round,” Vessi Medical CEO Eyal Kochavi told BioWorld.

First clinical trial

The main goal of the funding infusion is to advance the first-in-human clinical trial of Vessi’s cryo-spray ablation device, which treats non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), also known as superficial bladder cancer.

“Demonstrating the technology in humans is an important milestone towards making cryo-spray ablation a significant tool for the treatment of superficial bladder cancer,” Kochavi said in a statement. “We are currently focused on bladder cancer, but the Vessi technology will address other bladder diseases, such as overactive bladder.”

The device consists of a standalone console and a disposable device, which is inserted transurethrally into the bladder. It works by freezing and destroying abnormal tissue on the surface of the inside lining of the bladder. The minimally invasive procedure can be performed in the urologist’s office or outpatient clinic under local anesthesia.

Plans for a clinical trial in humans follow successful results in a porcine model study, where two to four targeted ablation sites in the bladder were treated in each subject. In the study, there was localized, focused ablation on the target sites without causing damage to the untargeted tissue, according to histology results from three to five days after treatment, according to the company.

The new clinical will explore the safety and efficacy in humans.

NMIBC market

Patients with NMIBC report problems with urination, pain, blood in urine and sexual dysfunction. There are also mental health impacts associated with the condition and decreases in quality of life. Globally, about 2 million people have the condition and 300,000 new cases are reported annually, amounting to an initial market of $1.2 billion, according to Vessi Medical.

The company is positioning its minimally invasive device to compete with the current, gold-standard treatment in NMIBC, which is Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumor (TURBT). The TURBT procedure is invasive, must be performed under general anesthesia and reoperation is often required.

Kochavi acknowledged that COVID-19 has made investment harder to obtain but said “trust and interest in the company prevailed.”

Trendlines Incubators Israel CEO Barak Singer echoed that idea in a statement. “Vessi Medical has made tremendous progress in their product development. We are very pleased with the company’s ability to complete this financing during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made fundraising more challenging. The importance of minimally invasive treatment solutions that do not require hospitalization has been highlighted by the pandemic and supports the move to less centralized health care options.”