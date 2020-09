Deep Lens Inc., of Columbus, Ohio, said the company’s vice president of strategic alliances, Kamala Maddali, has been named to the oncology board of the Society for Clinical Research Sites.

Neuropointdx, of Madison, Wis., added Barbara Handelin and Tony Shuber to the board of directors.

Champaign, Ill.-based Photonicare Inc. appointed Jeff Hydar as its new chief commercial officer.

Portal Innovations LLC, of Chicago, named Derrell Porter to the board of directors.