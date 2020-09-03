The U.S. Office of Inspector General (OIG) at the Department of Health and Human Services said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) did not consistently follow the procedures required for competitive bidding for durable medical equipment (DME) in the recompete for round one of the programs. The report’s conclusions are based on a sample of 30 single payment amounts (SPAs) audited for 225 suppliers in the first six months of calendar year 2014, and OIG said five suppliers failed to meet the financial statement requirements. One of the suppliers lacked state licensure for DME provision, while another seven providers did not maintain their licenses, and as a result, the Medicare program paid roughly $24,000 more than was appropriate, a sum that amounts to less than 0.03% of the $73 million paid under round one. The CMS said it would work on a system to ensure that provider are and continue to be licensed for DME activities.

The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence said the clinical evidence backs the use of the sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system by Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc., of Irvine, Calif., for treatment of refractory overactive bladder. NICE said the Axonics device features a longer battery life than the non-rechargeable units currently offered by the National Health Service, adding that the device is MRI-compatible. Cost savings over the projected 15-year life of the device are estimated at £6,025 (US$8,000), although no savings accrue until six years post-implant.