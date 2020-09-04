The biopharma industry has raised a total of about $88 billion so far in 2020, the most ever for a single year, with four months to go. It hit the record in July when it surpassed the $68.4 billion raised in 2015.

The first eight months of 2020 has also posted the highest amount ever for IPOs at $13.25 billion, and the highest amount ever for private placements and other private funding of public companies (public/other), at $21.58 billion.

All of this money has flowed into an industry working to find safe and effective therapeutics and vaccines to counter the deadliest pandemic in a century, COVID-19, which has caused economic devastation for people around the globe.

The $37.7 billion raised through follow-on offerings through Sept. 2, 2020, is second only to the $43.6 billion raised for the full year of 2015. And private venture capital financings, at $15.04 billion for this year, are fast approaching the 2018 record of $17.4 billion and 2019’s $16.5 billion.

