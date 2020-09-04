Photonicare Inc., which has developed the Tomi Scope for noninvasive imaging of the middle ear, has attracted the attention of investors. It has reported an oversubscribed $5.2 million series A financing led by I2e Management Co. Inc., with OSF Ventures, Sony Innovation Fund and Dreampact Ventures also participating.

In addition, the company received a $2.1 million phase II Small Business Innovation Research grant from the NIH.

The funds will go toward expanding the company’s executive team, ramping up manufacturing, executing on its sales and marketing plan, driving artificial intelligence development to enable real-time decision support for the Tomi Scope and expanding reimbursement activities and customer support.

At the same time, Champaign, Ill.-based Photonicare appointed Jeff Hydar as its new chief commercial officer, who most recently served as vice president of sales at Kent Imaging.

“This funding milestone, and the addition of Jeff to our team, will help us deliver on our vision to advance a new gold standard technology for ear health,” said Photonicare co-founder and CEO Ryan Shelton. “We are grateful for strong investor support and our team’s dedication. Jeff and his long track record of success launching innovative new medical technologies will be an invaluable addition as Photonicare transforms from a clinical- to commercial-stage company.”

FDA nod

Word of the funding comes after the company’s January announcement that the U.S. FDA had granted clearance for its Tomi Scope, which helps to determine the presence or absence of fluid in the middle ear and to characterize the type of fluid.

“The current gold standard for determining the presence of ear infections is the otoscope, a 150-year-old technology that boasts a 50% misdiagnosis rate in primary care and generates no additional revenue for the clinic,” Shelton told BioWorld when asked what differentiates his product. “The otoscope uses the surface of the eardrum as a proxy for middle ear health, and it's often a very poor proxy,” he continued.

His company intends to change that. To that end, a recent 70-patient study with Children’s National Health System in Washington, demonstrated 91% sensitivity and 90% specificity for Tomi Scope’s technology for detecting fluid through the intact eardrum.

“The Tomi Scope still provides a high-quality digital otoscopy image in a form factor very familiar to users, but simultaneously enables the clinician to directly visualize fluid and air in the middle ear space through the eardrum.”

In addition, the scope is superior vs. competitors in the presence of earwax, which represents a big problem for many diagnostic techniques, Shelton added. “Finally, a Tomi Scan can be submitted for reimbursement under our proprietary CPT codes to provide an ROI [return on investment] that is not possible with the current standard of care.”

Looking for trailblazers

Currently, the company is choosing partners for its Tomi Trailblazer early access program. Shelton expects a positive response, as the device is easy to use, with minimal safety risks. Further, any provider who deals with ear infections can use it and gain direct insights into a patient’s middle ear health.

“While the Tomi Trailblazer program is focused on a select group of partners (we still have a couple of spots open!), we do plan to springboard off of a successful early access program into a national launch of Tomi in the first half of 2021,” Shelton added when asked about rollout plans.

The company does have plans for international markets. For example, it signed an exclusive distribution agreement last year with Adachi Co. Ltd. in Japan. “We expect the Tomi Scope to be on the market in Japan later in 2021. We are also currently working with partners in the EU and Australia.”