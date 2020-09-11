Company Product Description Indication Status
Avinger Inc., of Redwood City, Calif. Tigereye/Ocelaris Next-generation image-guided chronic total occlusion crossing system Treatment of patients with peripheral artery disease Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Cardio-Phoenix Inc., of Markham, Ontario Cardio-Hart Combines a device for capturing heart physiological bio-signals and a cloud-based, artificial intelligence-powered diagnostic engine For cardiac telemedicine Received the CE mark

