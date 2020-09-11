|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Avinger Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|Tigereye/Ocelaris
|Next-generation image-guided chronic total occlusion crossing system
|Treatment of patients with peripheral artery disease
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Cardio-Phoenix Inc., of Markham, Ontario
|Cardio-Hart
|Combines a device for capturing heart physiological bio-signals and a cloud-based, artificial intelligence-powered diagnostic engine
|For cardiac telemedicine
|Received the CE mark
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.