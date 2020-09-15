Sinusitis implant company Intersect ENT Inc. has agreed to acquire Fiagon AB Medical Technologies, a manufacturer of electromagnetic surgical navigation systems, for €60 million (US$71.1 million). Under the terms of the agreement, Intersect ENT will pay €15 million at the time of the closing and €15 million annually for the ensuing three years.

“Fiagon represents a strategic technology acquisition for Intersect ENT that immediately expands our portfolio of ENT product offerings, complements our existing Propel and Sinuva sinus implants and helps extend our geographic reach,” said Thomas West, Intersect ENT’s president and CEO.

In addition to providing image-guided surgical navigation systems and associated surgical tools for the ENT space, Berlin-based Fiagon last month scored U.S. FDA clearance for a navigable sinuplasty balloon.

“The combination of the Intersect ENT and Fiagon portfolios allows Intersect ENT to deliver more comprehensive surgical solutions across the sinusitis care continuum regardless of site of care,” West said. “This deal is consistent with our intention to provide comprehensive value-added and evidence-based solutions for ENT physicians and the patients we serve.”

Strategic opportunities

Randy Meier, executive vice president and CFO at Intersect ENT, said the transaction highlights three key opportunities: adding new complementary products, creating a diversified ENT player that enhances its position beyond the bioabsorbable stent business and enlarging its presence in Europe. “It also allows us to enter the balloon business ahead of our own drug-coated balloon development program,” he told BioWorld.

During an August earnings call, West said Intersect ENT has received positive feedback from the FDA on its drug-coated balloon program to support an eventual PMA submission. He added, however, that the company is delaying the start of its clinical trial so that it can finalize development of a commercial delivery device for use in the study, as well as to fully understand the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

Kai Desinger, president and CEO of Fiagon, was enthusiastic about the planned acquisition. “The combination of Intersect ENT’s compelling product offerings coupled with its deep commercial leadership and impress sales force offers a unique opportunity for us to jointly leverage our core innovation and commercialization competencies.”

Earlier this year, Fiagon partnered with Smith+Nephew plc to distribute its ENT surgical navigation portfolio in the Asia Pacific Asean region. The company also has collaborated with Xoran Technologies, of Ann Arbor, Mich., in the neuro and spine markets.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020 and will be financed using balance sheet cash.

In May, Intersect ENT raised $65 million in convertible notes from Deerfield Management Group, providing financial capacity to pursue growth initiatives. That capital raise “has allowed us to be somewhat more aggressive in our transformation,” Meier said.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to top-line growth in the first year following completion.

COVID-19 impact

After a good start to the year, Intersect ENT saw its first quarter revenue fall to $19.8 million, compared with $26.7 million in the same period of 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic drove down elective procedures. The second quarter saw losses of $223.1 million on sales of $9.8 million, a year over year decline of 63.3%.

Despite the negative fallout from COVID-19, Intersect ENT saw progress on several fronts during the quarter. In June, revenue momentum grew for Propel in the hospital and Propel Mini and Propel Contour in office-based procedures, West said on the Q2 earnings call. Demand trends at the start of the third quarter continued to be encouraging as hospitals become better at managing COVID-19 spikes and use outpatient sinus surgery as a means of rebuilding hospital revenue.

Meanwhile, CMS approved the Sinuva sinus implant for transitional pass-through payment status under an ambulatory surgery center payment system. According to the company, 70% of patients enrolled in commercial health plans already have access to the device, which treats recurrent nasal polyps with 10 micrograms of mometasone furoate. Coverage in fee-for-service Medicare will bring access to another 40 million Americans.

Separately, a recent U.K. study confirmed the cost-effectiveness of its Propel steroid-releasing sinus implant following surgery for chronic sinusitis, and received a new C code and pass-through payment status for its Sinuva sinus implant for recurrent nasal polyp from CMS.

The acquisition comes as Intersect ENT itself has been the subject of takeover speculation. In July, media reports said that Dublin-based Medtronic plc had submitted a bid to the company’s board. Asked if the reports were true, Meier said, “We don’t comment on rumors.”