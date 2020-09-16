|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Aim Immunotech Inc., of Ocala, Fla.
|Ampligen (rintatolimod)
|Double-stranded RNA
|COVID-19 infection
|Recruitment began at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in phase I/IIa combination study with interferon alpha-2b in individuals with cancer who have mild or moderate infection
|Exicure Inc., of Chicago
|Cavrotolimod
|TLR9 agonist
|Solid tumors
|Phase Ib combination trial with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) showed confirmed overall response rate (ORR) of 21% (4 of 19) in dose-escalation stage across all doses, with confirmed ORR 33% (2 of 6) at highest and selected phase II dose (32 mg); target tumor shrinkage observed in 37% of participants
|Immune-Onc Therapeutics Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.
|IO-202
|Leukocyte Ig-like receptor-4 antagonist
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|First participant dosed in study enrolling individuals with AML with monocytic differentiation and with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia; trial designed to identify optimal dose for planned expansion cohort and to assess biomarkers
|Menarini Ricerche, unit of Menarini Group, of Pomezia, Italy, and Ryvu Therapeutics SA (previously Selvita SA), of Krakow, Poland
|MEN-1703 (SEL-24)
|Dual PIM/FLT3 inhibitor
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|First participant dosed in cohort expansion of Diamond-01 monotherapy trial in people with relapsed or refractory disease or previously untreated and unsuitable for chemotherapy
|Verastem Oncology Inc., of Boston
|VS-6766 + defactinib
|RAF/MEK inhibitor + FAK inhibitor
|Ovarian cancer
|In ongoing investigator-initiated phase I/II Frame study, among 17 patients with low-grade serous disease (LGSOC), overall response rate (ORR) was 41% (n=7), all partial responses (PRs); among those with KRAS-G12 mutant LGSOC, ORR was 56% (5 of 9) and 50% (3 of 6) in those who received recommended phase II dosing regimen
|Phase II
|Adrenomed AG, of Germany
|Adrecizumab (HAM-8101)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting adrenomedullin
|Vascular integrity in patients with septic shock
|In the AdrenOSS-2 study, 28-day all-cause mortality showed a trend toward a survival benefit for patients given adrecizumab; at day 14, there was a 45% relative mortality reduction for adrecizumab (p=0.057); Sequential Organ Failure Assessment score was reduced after treatment with adrecizumab (p<0.05)
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (Ifenprodil)
|N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|Data and safety monitoring board unanimously approved continuing the study
|Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Pasadena, CA
|ARO-AAT
|RNAi targeting AAT
|Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency
|In the AROAAT2002 study, serum and total intrahepatic Z-AAT decreased in all 4 patients by up to 93% and 95%, respectively; 3 of 4 patients had reductions from baseline in intrahepatic Z-AAT polymer, with a maximum reduction of 97%; all 4 had reductions in ALT and GGT, with maximum reductions of 66% and 58%, respectively; 3 of 4 had greater than 20% reductions in transient elastography Fibroscan values
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-CoV555
|SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody
|Mild to moderate COVID-19
|In the Blaze-1 study, change from baseline in viral load at day 11 was improved for the 2,800-mg dose compared to placebo; 1.7% of the 302 patients who received any dose level of LY-CoV555 had a COVID-19-related hospitalization or ER visit compared to 6% of the 150 patients taking placebo
|Galera Therapeutics LLC, of Malvern, Pa.
|Avasopasem manganese (GC-4419)
|Superoxide dismutase mimetic
|Hospitalized, critically ill COVID-19
|First of up to 50 patients dosed in study testing 28-day mortality; trial will also measure requirement for intensive care and mechanical ventilation, as well as organ function
|Genelux Corp., of San Diego
|Olvi-Vec-primed
|Oncolytic virus
|Platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer
|Median overall survival was 15.7 months for 27 patients; 33.3% of patients survived longer than 18 months; in patients with platinum-refractory disease, median OS was 15.2 months
|Heron Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|HTX-011
|Non-opioid analgesic
|Pain associated with open inguinal hernia repair surgery with mesh
|Data published in Surgery showed 90.5% of patients who received HTX-011 remained opioid-free through 72 hours postoperatively; 82.5% of patients remained opioid-free through day 28
|Knopp Biosciences LLC, of Pittsburgh
|Dexpramipexole
|Reduces eosinophil levels
|Moderate to severe eosinophilic asthma
|Completed enrollment in the study; top-line data expected in early 2021
|Springworks Therapeutics Inc., of Stamford, Conn.
|Nirogacestat
|Gamma secretase inhibitor
|Aggressive fibromatosis
|Study sponsored by Children’s Oncology Group plans to enroll about 30 children and adolescents with progressive, unresectable disease, with recruitment beginning in September 2020; primary endpoint is 2-year progression-free survival
|Verona Pharma plc, of London
|Ensifentrine
|Phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 inhibitor
|Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
|Data published in the International Journal of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease showed all 4 doses superior to placebo from week 2 through week 4 on the breathlessness subscale of the E-RS: COPD (p<0.05); all ensifentrine doses were superior to placebo on the Transitional Dyspnea Index focal score at weeks 2 and 4 (p<0.05)
|Phase III
|Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., of Westlake Village, Calif.
|ARQ-151 (topical roflumilast cream)
|PDE4 inhibitor
|Plaque psoriasis
|Completed enrollment in the Dermis-1 and -2 studies; top-line data expected in the first quarter of 2021
|Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego
|Etrasimod
|Sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator
|Severely active ulcerative colitis
|Enrolled first patient in the Elevate UC 12 study; primary endpoint is clinical remission at 12 weeks assessed by the 3-domain, modified Mayo Score; secondary endpoints include efficacy of etrasimod on clinical response, symptomatic response and remission, endoscopic changes, corticosteroid-free remission and total healing
|Aveo Oncology Inc., of Boston
|Tivozanib
|Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Third- and fourth-line renal cell carcinoma
|Data from the Tivo-3 study published in European Urology showed a median progression-free survival of 5.6 months for tivozanib compared to 3.9 months for sorafenib (p=0.02); overall survival slightly favored tivozanib (p=0.82)
|Phase IV
|Horizon Therapeutics plc, of Dublin
|Krystexxa (pegloticase)
|Uricase stimulator
|Chronic gout refractory to conventional therapies
|In the Mirror study published in the Journal of Rheumatology, 79% of the 14 patients who received Krystexxa and methotrexate maintained therapeutic response (defined as sUA <6 mg/dL) during month 6
Notes
