|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc., of South San Francisco
|KZR-616
|Immunoproteasome inhibitor
|Systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis
|Patients with increased DNA antibodies (serologic markers of SLE disease activity) at baseline that completed through week 25 of the study showed decreased titers following treatment
|Phase II
|AKL Research and Development Ltd., of Stevenage, U.K.
|APPA
|Oral, fixed-dose combination of apocynin (4-hydroxy-3-methoxyacetophenone) and its isomer paeonol (2-hydroxy-4-methoxy-acetophenone)
|Osteoarthritis
|Recruited first patient
|Direct Biologics LLC, of Austin, Texas
|Exoflo (extracellular vesicles)
|Extracellular vesicle product isolated from human bone marrow mesenchymal stem or stromal cells
|COVID-19
|Launched a study testing Exoflo to treat COVID-19-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome
|Oncologie Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Bavituximab
|Human-mouse chimeric monoclonal antibody against phosphatidylserine
|Gastric cancer
|Combined with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.), treatment demonstrated a 19% overall response rate (ORR) and 43% (3/7) ORR from an exploratory analysis in a biomarker-driven subgroup
|Phase III
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc., of Seattle
|Cytisinicline
|Plant-based alkaloid with high binding affinity to nicotinic acetylcholine receptor
|Smoking cessation
|Results showed that cytisinicline met the prespecified noninferiority to Chantix (varenicline, Pfizer Inc.) endpoint and was trending toward superiority with an Absolute Risk Difference of +4.29 in favor of cytisinicline, demonstrating a 4.29% improvement in quit rates in favor of cytisinicline
|Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo
|Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv)
|Nectin-4-targeting antibody-drug conjugate
|Urothelial cancer
|Met primary endpoint of overall survival compared to chemotherapy
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Baricitinib
|JAK inhibitor
|COVID-19
|In combination with remdesivir, met the primary endpoint of reduction of time to recovery in comparison with remdesivir alone
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Lynparza (olaparib)
|PARP inhibitor
|Advanced ovarian cancer
|5-year follow-up data showed Lynparza reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 67%, and improved median progression-free survival to 56 months vs. 13.8 months for placebo
|Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany
|Bavencio (avelumab)
|Fully human anti-PD-L1 immunoglobulin G1 monoclonal antibody
|Urothelial cancer
|Drug plus best supportive care (BSC) significantly extended overall survival compared with BSC alone in the 2 primary populations of all randomized patients and patients whose tumors were PD-L1+, and significantly more patients who received Bavencio as first-line maintenance were alive at 1 year
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Actemra (tocilizumab)
|IL-6 inhibitor
|COVID-19-associated pneumonia
|Patients who received drug plus standard of care (SOC) were 44% less likely to progress to mechanical ventilation or death compared to patients who received placebo plus SOC (p=0.0348)
Notes
