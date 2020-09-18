Outset Medical Inc. closed its Nasdaq IPO Thursday with gross proceeds of approximately of $277.9 million. The IPO, which launched Tuesday, included nearly 10.3 million shares of common stock at $27 per share and the full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase more than 1.3 million additional shares. Shares of the San Jose, Calif.-based company’s stock, which is trading under the ticker OM, soared to more than $60 on the first day of trading amid enthusiasm for its portable dialysis machine.

Bofa Securities, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. SVB Leerink and Stifel acted as co-managers for the IPO.

With the overallotment exercise, Outset Medical’s IPO ranks within the top 16% of med-tech IPOs in the last four years. Cardiac electrophysiology focused Acutus Medical Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., raised $182.5 million in its August 2020 IPO. And Irvine, Calif.-based Inari Medical Inc., which makes minimally invasive catheter-based treatments for vascular disease, scooped up $179 million in a May IPO.

As of Thursday’s market close, Outset Medical’s valuation is approximately $2.5 billion.

Leslie Trigg, Outset Medical president and CEO

President and CEO Leslie Trigg is pleased with how the company priced the offering.

“Our goals were, from the get-go, making sure that the company had the rocket fuel it wanted to expand our market presence, particularly as we look toward expanding our footprint now into the home,” Leslie Trigg, Outset Medical’s president and CEO, told BioWorld. “From a valuation standpoint, our goals were to make sure our exiting investors felt really good about it and that these new investors felt really good about it. On that level, we really felt it was a win-win.”

Aha! opportunity

As a dialysis company, Outset Medical’s origin story is one of fortuitous opportunity, expertise and the financial backing to bring a promising concept to fruition. Warburg Pincus, the New York-based private equity firm, capitalized the company in 2010 after seeing potential in a novel water purification technology out of Oregon State University (OSU). Still in an embryonic stage, OSU researchers were developing a means to make dirty water into clean water, and do it with high energy efficiency, with developing countries and military applications in mind.

Folks in the health care industry with expertise in dialysis caught wind of their work and saw an opportunity to use the water purification technology to make a standalone dialysis system.

“That’s how that vision took shape around kind of a dialysis clinic on wheels, because if it purified water on demand, we could make the first dialysis system that didn’t require all of this [water processing] infrastructure,” Trigg said. “And so the idea around miniaturizing a water treatment room in a box entered the picture. And then over time, as we put the management team together, we realized we had an opportunity to really create this enterprise solution – a single device that could be the same piece of hardware that could be used anywhere from the hospital to the home.”

Into the home

The company’s Tablo hemodialysis system is designed to function as a standalone unit, with integrated water purification hardware that allows it to run off of tap water and basic electrical outlet. The U.S. FDA cleared the device for acute and chronic care settings in May 2015. In April, with the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelming hospitals and treatment centers, the agency cleared the way for Tablo to be used for home dialysis as well.

Before going public, Outset Medical raised more than $190 million. It also nabbed an HHS contract in October 2019 for the use of Tablo in response to natural disasters.

In July, Outset Medical reported the first use of Tablo in a patient’s home. The company has reached into its existing customer base of health systems that use Tablo in the acute setting initially for the home use rollout.

“It is very early in the launch, so it’s way to early to take any sort of victory lap, but so far the patients have been feeling really good, feeling well on the therapy,” Trigg said.

Future plans

Looking ahead at the next 12 to 18 months, she said the company’s resources will be centered on two major areas. With the additional capital from the IPO and added momentum for expansion into the home, top-line revenue growth is the No. 1 focus, Trigg said. The other is “rapid manufacturing scale, because with that growth and with demand in expanding our market presence, so too comes the need to meet that with adequate supply.

To that end, Outset Medical is adding a console manufacturing facility in Tijuana, Mexico to its current production site in Morgan Hill, Calif.

Tablo is CE-marked, but the company has not launched outside the U.S. The company was asked a lot about its OUS intentions during its pre-IPO roadshow, Trigg said. “I understand why, because if you look at the market internationally, it’s just a staggering amount of need for better technology. But that being said, our near-term focus remains in and around our own zip codes in the United States.”

Might the company think seriously about extending its footprint in the future? “Certainly,” she said.

Competition

Other companies are seeking to disrupt the dialysis space.

Last year, U.S. Kidney Research, of Roseville, Calif., reported the creation of a computer-assisted artificial kidney prototype that requires neither purified water nor dialysate. The tiny implant contains an ultrafiltration module that filters the blood and prevents blood and protein from being extracted, while a nanofilter prevents blood sugar from being excreted in urine. Electrodeionization units to transport essential minerals in and out of solutions and a reverse osmosis unit to determine the amount of urine excreted round out the device.

In February, San Francisco-based startup Cloudcath raised $12 million in series A funds to support the commercialization of its Cloudcath remote, real-time monitoring system for at-home peritoneal dialysis patients. The system is currently awaiting FDA clearance.

This summer, two more contenders emerged. Debiotech SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland, and Amsterdam-based Neokidney BV announced the formation of Nextkidney BV to advance development and commercialization of Neokidney, a lightweight, plug-and-play, home hemodialysis device. And Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd., of Alcester, U.K., snagged about $46.7 million in a series C round to advance an FDA 510(k) submission and U.K. commercial launch of its SC+ home hemodialysis system.

Meanwhile, health care behemoth CVS Health has been public about its intention to develop a device. In July 2019, the company launched a clinical trial to test a home dialysis system it is developing with a third-party R&D firm.

Trigg welcomes the competition, citing the paucity of newly introduced products.

“If there were three or four different and new types of devices for home dialysis, I would view that as a major win. One, it’s going to offer patients more choice, and I don’t believe there will ever be a device that’s … a one size fits all solution. The second thing is the more people who are in this space, the more it’s talked about.”

She cited the CVS effort, saying it draws attention to the problems that need to be solved and creates momentum for change. “I think everybody will benefit. This is a rising tide lifts all boats story.”