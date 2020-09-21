|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Singapore
|ASLAN-004
|Fully human monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor α1 subunit
|Atopic dermatitis
|Enrollment in second cohort completed
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc., of Newtown, Pa.
|ON-123300
|CDK4/6 + ARK5 inhibitor
|Various cancers
|Trial begun in China by partner Hanx Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|Trevena Inc., of Chesterbrook, Pa.
|TRV-250
|G protein-selective delta receptor agonist
|Migraine
|Well-tolerated up to 30 mg with an appropriate pharmacokinetic profile
|Phase II
|Bridgebio Pharma Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif
|Encaleret (CLTX-305)
|Calcium-sensing receptor antagonist
|Autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1
|Started study of up to 16 patients testing safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of single and multiple doses of encaleret; top-line data expected in 2021
|Leap Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Beigene Ltd., of Beijing
|DKN-01 and tislelizumab
|Anti-Dickkopf-1 antibody and anti-PD-1 antibody
|Gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer
|First patient dosed in the phase IIa Distinguish study testing the drugs with or without chemotherapy; part A will include up to 24 first-line patients; concurrent part B will include up to 48 second-line patients
|Lipocine Inc., of Salt Lake City
|LPCN-1144
|Oral prodrug of testosterone
|Non-cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|Last patient enrolled in the Lift study; top-line readout of the primary endpoint, change in liver fat data measured by MRI-PDFF, expected in January 2021
|Mimedx Group Inc., of Marietta, Ga.
|Micronized dehydrated human amnion chorion membrane
|Injectable wound care product
|Osteoarthritis of the knee
|Completed enrollment in the 466-patient study ahead of schedule
|Tracon Pharmaceuticals, of San Diego, Alphamab Oncology Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China, and 3D Medicines Co. Ltd., of Chengdu, China
|Envafolimab
|Single-domain antibody targeting PD-L1
|Microsatellite instability-high/deficient mismatch repair colorectal cancer
|Objective response rate was 32% in 41 patients; 12-month overall survival was 65%
|Phase III
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Tibsovo (ivosidenib)
|Isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 inhibitor
|Cholangiocarcinoma with an isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 mutation
|In the Clarldhy study, overall survival was longer for patients treated with Tibsovo compared to placebo, but result wasn't statistically significant; crossover to drug was allowed after radiographic disease progression on placebo; plans to submit a supplemental NDA in the first quarter of 2021 and present data at a future medical meeting
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|AZD-1222
|Non-replicating ChAdOx1 Vector
Vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Released protocol of study; primary endpoint is SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR-positive symptomatic illness occurring ≥ 15 days post second dose of study intervention; 1 interim analysis after 75 events have been reported; primary efficacy endpoint after 150 events
|Axsome Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|AXS-12
|Norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor
|Narcolepsy
|Following a meeting with the FDA, company plans to run a pivotal study in the first quarter of 2021 to support the NDA; existing short-term and long-term safety database of more than 2,500 patients treated with reboxetine will support NDA
|Macrogenics Inc., of Rockville, Md., and Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del.
|Retifanlimab (MGA-012)
|Anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody
|Metastatic squamous and nonsquamous non-small-cell lung cancer
|Started study testing retifanlimab plus platinum-based chemotherapy
|Retrophin Inc., of San Diego
|Sparsentan
|Endothelin receptor type A and angiotensin receptor blocker
|IgA nephropathy
|Enrolled 280 of 380 expected patients in the Protect study; prespecified analysis of change in proteinuria in the first 280 patients expected in the third quarter of 2021
|Phase IV
|Seqirus Inc., of Summit, N.J.
|aTIV
|MF59 adjuvanted trivalent influenza vaccine
|Influenza prophylaxis
|Using data from the 2017/18 U.S. influenza season in Iqvia's Integrated Data Warehouse, researchers showed aTIV was significantly more effective in preventing influenza-related medical office visits and influenza-related hospitalization/ER visits compared to quadrivalent standard dose influenza vaccine and standard-dose trivalent influenza vaccine, and comparably effective to high-dose trivalent influenza vaccine
