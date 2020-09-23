|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|Actimab-A
|Antibody-radiation conjugate targeting CD33
|Relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia
|Completed first dosing cohort in trial testing combination with Venclexta (venetoclax, Abbvie Inc.) in patients, 18 and older, and all cleared initial safety evaluation, allowing study to proceed to second dose cohort
|Cytokinetics Inc., of South San Francisco
|CK-3772271 (CK-271)
|Cardiac myosin inhibitor
|Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
|Dosed first participants in healthy adult study
|Macrogenics Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|Flotetuzumab (MGD-006)
|Bispecific DART molecule recognizing CD123 on leukemic cells and CD3 on T cells
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|Interim results from ongoing phase I/II study, published in Blood, showed of 50 evaluable patients, 30 entered study with no prior response to induction therapy or having relapsed within 6 months of achieving initial remission (PIF/ER), a subset that showed a 16.7% (5/30) complete remission (CR) rate and a combined CR and complete remission with partial hematological recovery (CRh) rate of 26.7% (8/30); in contrast, only 1 of 20 patients with late relapsed AML achieved a CR following treatment; PIF/ER patients who achieved CR/CRh showed median overall survival of 10.2 months, with 6- and 12-month survival rates of 75% and 50%, respectively
|Morphic Therapeutic Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|MORF-057
|Oral, small-molecule inhibitor of α4β7 integrin
|Inflammatory bowel disease, with initial focus on ulcerative colitis
|First healthy volunteers received treatment
|Neximmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|NEXI-001
|Contains populations of naturally occurring CD8+ T cells directed against multiple AML-specific antigen targets
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|Completed dosing of first safety cohort in phase I/II trial; trial enrolling patients who have either minimum residual disease or relapsed disease after human leukocyte antigen-matched allogeneic stem cell transplant
|Oncoimmune Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|ONC-392
|Next-generation anti-CTLA4 antibody
|Advanced solid tumors and non-small-cell lung cancer
|Dosed first patient in phase Ia/Ib trial testing drug as single agent and in combination with anti-PD-(L)1 standard-of-care therapy in NSCLC; in phase Ia, patients with solid tumors refractory to available therapies will be recruited
|Phase II
|AC Immune SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland, and Genentech, of South San Francisco, part of the Roche Group
|Semorinemab
|Anti-tau antibody
|Early Alzheimer’s disease
|Top-line results showed trial did not meet primary endpoint of reducing decline on Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes vs. placebo; 2 secondary endpoints, Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale 13 and Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study Group – Activities of Daily Living Inventory, were also not met; additional analyses are ongoing; second phase II study, Lauriet, in moderate AD remains ongoing
|Afimmune Ltd., of Dublin
|Epeleuton
|Synthetic prodrug of endogenous metabolite of eicosapentaenoic acid
|Metabolic syndrome
|Started Triage phase IIb study in patients with high triglycerides and type 2 diabetes; primary outcomes will be percentage change in triglycerides from baseline to week 16 and change in HbA1c from baseline to week 26; data are expected in the fourth quarter of 2021
|Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc., of Seongnam, South Korea
|BBT-401
|GI tract-restricted small-molecule Pellino-1 inhibitor
|Active ulcerative colitis
|Data from low-dose cohort in phase IIa trial confirm safety and efficacy; mid- to high-dose cohorts set to start by early 2021
|Clearside Biomedical Inc., of Alpharetta, Ga.
|Xipere (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension)
|Glucocorticoid receptor agonist
|Diabetic macular edema
|Results published in Ophthalmology Retina from the Tybee trial , suggest, when used with intravitreally administered aflibercept over a 6-month evaluation period, Xipere may have the potential to reduce treatment burden for some patients
|Durect Corp., of Cupertino, Calif.
|DUR-928
|Endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator
|COVID-19
|Dosed first of about patients in study to evaluate safety and efficacy in hospitalized patients with acute liver or kidney injury; primary endpoint is composite of survival and being free of acute organ failure at day 28
|Enterome SA, of Paris, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Sibofimloc (EB-8018/TAK-018)
|Oral small molecule that binds FimH
|Crohn’s disease
|Dosed first patient in phase IIa Symmetry trial to evaluate safety, tolerability and proof of concept for prevention of recurrence of intestinal inflammation in up to 96 postoperative participants
|Vtv Therapeutics Inc., of High Point, N.C.
|TTP-399
|Glucokinase stimulator
|Type 1 diabetes
|Newly reported data from Simplici-T1 study suggest drug does not increase risk of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a serious and potentially life-threatening complication; results also confirm treatment resulted in significant improvements in HbA1c, with reduction in bolus insulin dose, without increasing risk of hypoglycemia or DKA
|Phase III
|Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., of Telangana, India
|Avigan (favipiravir)
|RNA polymerase inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|In partnership with Global Response Aid and with sponsorship of Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd., study in Japan showed those who received Avigan recovered from symptoms average of 2.8 days earlier than control group; patients had statistically significant higher probability to recover with Avigan vs. control
|Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J.
|JNJ-78436735
|SARS-CoV-2 recombinant adenoviral vector vaccine
|COVID-19 infection
|First of up to 60,000 adults 18 and older with and without co-morbidities dosed in Ensemble trial
|Nicox SA, of Sophia Antipolis, France
|NCX-470
|Second-generation nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost analogue
|Open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension
|Selected the 0.1% dose for the adaptive stage of the Mont Blanc study
|Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi), of Stockholm, and Selecta Biosciences Inc., of Watertown, Mass.
|SEL-212
|Uricase stimulator
|Gout
|First participant randomized in Dissolve program involving 2 phase III trials in chronic refractory disease, each expected to enroll 105 people; Dissolve I will evaluate safety and efficacy at 6 months with 6-month extension, while Dissolve II will assess safety and efficacy only at 6 months; primary endpoint in both is serum uric acid levels
|Verona Pharma plc, of London
|Ensifentrine (nebulized)
|Dual PDE 3/PDE 4 inhibitor
|Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
|Pivotal Enhance program with 2 phase III studies initiated, each set to enroll about 800 people with moderate to severe, symptomatic disease; participants will be randomized to 3-mg nebulized dose of study drug or nebulized placebo twice daily for 24 weeks in Enhance-2 or 48 weeks in Enhance-1; primary endpoint for both is improvement in lung function measured by FEV1 over 12 hours after 12 weeks of treatment
|
Notes
