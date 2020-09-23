Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York Actimab-A Antibody-radiation conjugate targeting CD33 Relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia Completed first dosing cohort in trial testing combination with Venclexta (venetoclax, Abbvie Inc.) in patients, 18 and older, and all cleared initial safety evaluation, allowing study to proceed to second dose cohort

Cytokinetics Inc., of South San Francisco CK-3772271 (CK-271) Cardiac myosin inhibitor Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy Dosed first participants in healthy adult study

Macrogenics Inc., of Rockville, Md. Flotetuzumab (MGD-006) Bispecific DART molecule recognizing CD123 on leukemic cells and CD3 on T cells Acute myeloid leukemia Interim results from ongoing phase I/II study, published in Blood, showed of 50 evaluable patients, 30 entered study with no prior response to induction therapy or having relapsed within 6 months of achieving initial remission (PIF/ER), a subset that showed a 16.7% (5/30) complete remission (CR) rate and a combined CR and complete remission with partial hematological recovery (CRh) rate of 26.7% (8/30); in contrast, only 1 of 20 patients with late relapsed AML achieved a CR following treatment; PIF/ER patients who achieved CR/CRh showed median overall survival of 10.2 months, with 6- and 12-month survival rates of 75% and 50%, respectively

Morphic Therapeutic Inc., of Waltham, Mass. MORF-057 Oral, small-molecule inhibitor of α4β7 integrin Inflammatory bowel disease, with initial focus on ulcerative colitis First healthy volunteers received treatment

Neximmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md. NEXI-001 Contains populations of naturally occurring CD8+ T cells directed against multiple AML-specific antigen targets Acute myeloid leukemia Completed dosing of first safety cohort in phase I/II trial; trial enrolling patients who have either minimum residual disease or relapsed disease after human leukocyte antigen-matched allogeneic stem cell transplant

Oncoimmune Inc., of Rockville, Md. ONC-392 Next-generation anti-CTLA4 antibody Advanced solid tumors and non-small-cell lung cancer Dosed first patient in phase Ia/Ib trial testing drug as single agent and in combination with anti-PD-(L)1 standard-of-care therapy in NSCLC; in phase Ia, patients with solid tumors refractory to available therapies will be recruited

Phase II

AC Immune SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland, and Genentech, of South San Francisco, part of the Roche Group Semorinemab Anti-tau antibody Early Alzheimer’s disease Top-line results showed trial did not meet primary endpoint of reducing decline on Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes vs. placebo; 2 secondary endpoints, Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale 13 and Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study Group – Activities of Daily Living Inventory, were also not met; additional analyses are ongoing; second phase II study, Lauriet, in moderate AD remains ongoing

Afimmune Ltd., of Dublin Epeleuton Synthetic prodrug of endogenous metabolite of eicosapentaenoic acid Metabolic syndrome Started Triage phase IIb study in patients with high triglycerides and type 2 diabetes; primary outcomes will be percentage change in triglycerides from baseline to week 16 and change in HbA1c from baseline to week 26; data are expected in the fourth quarter of 2021

Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc., of Seongnam, South Korea BBT-401 GI tract-restricted small-molecule Pellino-1 inhibitor Active ulcerative colitis Data from low-dose cohort in phase IIa trial confirm safety and efficacy; mid- to high-dose cohorts set to start by early 2021

Clearside Biomedical Inc., of Alpharetta, Ga. Xipere (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension) Glucocorticoid receptor agonist Diabetic macular edema Results published in Ophthalmology Retina from the Tybee trial , suggest, when used with intravitreally administered aflibercept over a 6-month evaluation period, Xipere may have the potential to reduce treatment burden for some patients

Durect Corp., of Cupertino, Calif. DUR-928 Endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator COVID-19 Dosed first of about patients in study to evaluate safety and efficacy in hospitalized patients with acute liver or kidney injury; primary endpoint is composite of survival and being free of acute organ failure at day 28

Enterome SA, of Paris, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Sibofimloc (EB-8018/TAK-018) Oral small molecule that binds FimH Crohn’s disease Dosed first patient in phase IIa Symmetry trial to evaluate safety, tolerability and proof of concept for prevention of recurrence of intestinal inflammation in up to 96 postoperative participants

Vtv Therapeutics Inc., of High Point, N.C. TTP-399 Glucokinase stimulator Type 1 diabetes Newly reported data from Simplici-T1 study suggest drug does not increase risk of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a serious and potentially life-threatening complication; results also confirm treatment resulted in significant improvements in HbA1c, with reduction in bolus insulin dose, without increasing risk of hypoglycemia or DKA

Phase III

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., of Telangana, India Avigan (favipiravir) RNA polymerase inhibitor COVID-19 infection In partnership with Global Response Aid and with sponsorship of Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd., study in Japan showed those who received Avigan recovered from symptoms average of 2.8 days earlier than control group; patients had statistically significant higher probability to recover with Avigan vs. control

Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J. JNJ-78436735 SARS-CoV-2 recombinant adenoviral vector vaccine COVID-19 infection First of up to 60,000 adults 18 and older with and without co-morbidities dosed in Ensemble trial

Nicox SA, of Sophia Antipolis, France NCX-470 Second-generation nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost analogue Open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension Selected the 0.1% dose for the adaptive stage of the Mont Blanc study

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi), of Stockholm, and Selecta Biosciences Inc., of Watertown, Mass. SEL-212 Uricase stimulator Gout First participant randomized in Dissolve program involving 2 phase III trials in chronic refractory disease, each expected to enroll 105 people; Dissolve I will evaluate safety and efficacy at 6 months with 6-month extension, while Dissolve II will assess safety and efficacy only at 6 months; primary endpoint in both is serum uric acid levels

Verona Pharma plc, of London Ensifentrine (nebulized) Dual PDE 3/PDE 4 inhibitor Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease Pivotal Enhance program with 2 phase III studies initiated, each set to enroll about 800 people with moderate to severe, symptomatic disease; participants will be randomized to 3-mg nebulized dose of study drug or nebulized placebo twice daily for 24 weeks in Enhance-2 or 48 weeks in Enhance-1; primary endpoint for both is improvement in lung function measured by FEV1 over 12 hours after 12 weeks of treatment