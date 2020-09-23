Nutcracker Therapeutics Inc., a startup developing a "push-button GMP-in-a-box" platform to manufacture mRNA therapeutics, has raised $60 million in series B financing led by Arch Venture Partners. Serial entrepreneur Igor Khandros, founder of the $1.9 billion semiconductor testing company Formfactor Inc. and the automated cell analysis venture Berkeley Lights Inc., is Nutcracker's co-founder and CEO. The company is focused first on developing mRNA therapies for cancer, but is also seeking collaborations with biotech and pharma companies.

"RNA-based therapeutics are emerging as an important new class of medicines," said Khandros. "We founded Nutcracker based on our conviction that to fulfill the promise of RNA therapeutics, we must meld the productivity of RNA biology with semiconductor-like development and manufacturing controls and discipline."

According to regulatory filings, Nutcracker was incorporated in 2017, with initial funding of $4 million in 2018, followed by about $10 million raised in 2019. Fundraising continued this year, investment from Arch and Bluebird Ventures, a firm associated with Sutter Hill Ventures.

Nutcracker's platform, which the company calls ACORN (Automated Controlled RNA), is "ideally positioned to rewrite the rules of what is possible with RNA, from the design and optimization phase through manufacturing and ultimately, through delivery to patients worldwide," said Robert Nelsen, co-founder and managing director of Arch.

So far, the company appears to have one assigned patent for "Complex comprising tertiary amino lipidated or PEGylated cationic peptide compounds – useful in cancer immunotherapy," invented by company scientist Colin McKinlay.

"The incorporation of N-lipidated amino acid residues at the N- and/or C-terminus of the cationic peptide compounds ... increase the lipophilicity of the compounds," according to the patent. "The increased lipophilicity of the compounds enhances their affinity for hydrophobic environments, such as the lipid bilayer of the cell membrane, increasing the propensity of the tertiary amino lipidated and/or PEGylated cationic peptide compounds, and their complexes with polyanionic compounds, to be transported into the cell."

Nutcracker’s second co-founder, Ben Eldridge, is working as the company's chief technology officer. Prior to joining the Emeryville, Calif.-based company, he served in various executive management roles at Formfactor and, earlier in his career, worked at the IBM TJ Watson Research Center where Khandros also worked.

No one from Nutcracker or Arch was available to discuss the company's work or financing on Wednesday.

Investment in mRNA therapeutics has grown substantially in recent years, marked most recently by multimillion-dollar commitments to mRNA COVID-19 vaccine programs. Efforts are already well-underway at Moderna Inc., Etherna Immunotherapies NV and Biontech SE (in partnership with Pfizer Inc.).

Greenlight Sciences Inc., of Boston, landed a $3.3 million grant this month from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop new mRNA-based gene therapies for sickle cell disease and other global health needs. In March, Recode Therapeutics raised an $80 million series A round devoted to RNA therapies for primary ciliary dyskinesia and cystic fibrosis.