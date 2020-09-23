Company Product Description Indication Status

Capsovision Inc., of Saratoga, Calif. Capsocam Plus Small bowel capsule endoscope with 360° panoramic view For the visualization of the small bowel mucosa in adults The U.S. FDA will apply enforcement discretion to allow at-home administration during the COVID-19 pandemic

Orbusneich Medical Co. Ltd., of Hong Kong Combo Coronary stent made from a biodegradable polymer that delivers an abluminal sirolimus drug Promotes the accelerated natural healing of the vessel wall after the implantation of blood-contact devices such as stents The National Medical Products Administration has granted market approval in China

Surmodics Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn. Pounce Thrombus retrieval system For the nonsurgical removal of thrombi and emboli from the peripheral arterial vasculature Received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance

Urotronic Inc., of Plymouth, Minn. Optilume Drug-coated balloon catheter For treatment of urethral stricture in men Received the CE mark