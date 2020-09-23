|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Capsovision Inc., of Saratoga, Calif.
|Capsocam Plus
|Small bowel capsule endoscope with 360° panoramic view
|For the visualization of the small bowel mucosa in adults
|The U.S. FDA will apply enforcement discretion to allow at-home administration during the COVID-19 pandemic
|Orbusneich Medical Co. Ltd., of Hong Kong
|Combo
|Coronary stent made from a biodegradable polymer that delivers an abluminal sirolimus drug
|Promotes the accelerated natural healing of the vessel wall after the implantation of blood-contact devices such as stents
|The National Medical Products Administration has granted market approval in China
|Surmodics Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn.
|Pounce
|Thrombus retrieval system
|For the nonsurgical removal of thrombi and emboli from the peripheral arterial vasculature
|Received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance
|Urotronic Inc., of Plymouth, Minn.
|Optilume
|Drug-coated balloon catheter
|For treatment of urethral stricture in men
|Received the CE mark
Notes
