PERTH, Australia – Melbourne-based Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has submitted its first new drug application to the FDA for TLX591-CDx, a radiopharmaceutical targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) for imaging prostate cancer using positron emission tomography (PET).

Branded as Illumet in the U.S., TLX591-CDx is a 68Ga-PSMA-11 cold kit for developing radiopharmaceutical products and diagnostic agents. Telix’s prostate cancer program consists of a companion diagnostic imaging agent (TLX591-CDx) and a therapeutic (TLX-591) to improve the detection and treatment of prostate cancer.

The cold kit allows for rapid, room-temperature preparation of 68Ga-PSMA-11 and is sold in the U.S. and Europe for investigational use. It is designed to make diagnosing prostate cancer easier, as it creates a "shake and shoot" diagnostic drug that accurately shows how the cancer has spread inside a patient.

Using a small amount of radioactivity, a PET scanner images the patient to detect the degree to which a target is expressed, and then a radioactive isotope is attached to a targeting molecule that delivers radiation to the cancer cell with a high degree of specificity and selectivity.

Christian Behrenbruch, CEO, Telix

"When we treat a patient, we know he or she is going to respond, because we know the target is accessible," Telix CEO Christian Behrenbruch told BioWorld.

“Submitting an NDA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for our first product is a major commercial inflection point for the company and follows our European submission earlier this year,” he said, adding that the submission “is founded on compelling clinical evidence that supports broad diagnostic utility in the management of prostate cancer.”

The submission package under the 505(b)(2) pathway included a 420-patient efficacy study that was conducted at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, Telix Chief Business Officer David Cade told BioWorld. That study met its co-primary endpoints geared to identify on imaging where the prostate cancer was relative to the “source of truth.”

There were another 200 patients in a safety study, and those data were obtained from the Novartis Endocyte phase III VISION trial, which was a 177Lu-prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-617 targeting agent.

“When Novartis was setting up its phase III trial, the FDA told Novartis that it needed to have an imaging product available to place patients in the trial,” Cade said, “and Novartis and Endocyte did not have an imaging agent, but Telix provided its imaging agent to Novartis in exchange for the data for regulatory purposes.

“The safety dataset that we provided was prospectively collected safety data that came out of the Novartis VISION trial,” he said, noting that prostate therapy antibody TLX-591 is about to enter a phase III registration trial called PROSTACT.

The FDA was supportive of Telix’s proposal to define PSMA expression with TLX591-CDx (68Ga-PSMA-11) imaging as the basis for selecting patients for the phase III PROSTACT trial. Patient selection for the trial will be enriched via the use of TLX591-CDx companion diagnostic imaging to identify patients with PSMA-expressing prostate cancers.

“Gallium PSMA imaging is an important advancement in prostate cancer imaging, including in the setting of high-risk men prior to curative intervention,” said Telix Chief Medical Officer Colin Hayward.

“New data supports the superior accuracy of 68Ga-PSMA-11 imaging over conventional imaging in this patient setting, and also clearly demonstrates that 68Ga-PSMA-11 imaging led to improved clinical and treatment decision-making. The opportunity to potentially include additional analysis in our NDA is worthwhile and may ultimately enable us to offer our product to a significantly larger number of patients in need.”

TLX-591 was co-developed with Belgium-based Advanced Nuclear Medicine Ingredients (ANMI) SA. TLX-591 showed a survival benefit of almost 35 months in some patients with prostate cancer, compared to Bayer AG's Xofigo (radium Ra 223 dichloride), which showed a survival benefit of almost four months, Behrenbruch said.

In December 2018, Telix acquired ANMI for AU$8.1 million to accelerate commercialization of Illumet in the U.S. and Europe. The acquisition allowed Telix to accelerate its NDA for the kit in the U.S. and was also a defensive measure given escalating demand for prostate cancer technologies, Behrenbruch said.

Prostate cancer is the fourth most common cancer worldwide and, in 2018, 1.3 million men were diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Telix announced in July 2019 that it raised AU$40 million (US$27.4 million), which would bring its prostate and renal cancer imaging products through late-stage clinical trials and would provide enough runway through 2020 to support the commercial launch of those products in Europe, the U.S. and Australia.

Telix's pipeline consists of theranostic radiopharmaceuticals that can be used both diagnostically and therapeutically, essentially taking the hallmarks of radiology and chemotherapy and merging them.

Telix shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:TLX) were up slightly on the news, closing at AU$1.77 on Sept. 24.