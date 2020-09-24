Dexcom Inc. has partnered with the University of Virginia (U.Va.) to accelerate development of next generation continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and automated insulin delivery technology. The five-year agreement will focus on expanding CGM use in type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes and in-hospital settings.

“We are investing heavily in research and development efforts that explore new diagnostic tools and treatments,” said Kevin Sayer, Dexcom’s chairman, president and CEO. “By partnering with a top-tier research institution like the University of Virginia, we hope to bring better CGM solutions to patients much faster than we could alone.”

The San Diego-based company is a leader in the continuous glucose monitoring business, which is valued at more than $1.77 billion globally and is expected to exceed $8.84 billion by 2027. Dexcom has worked with the University of Virginia’s Center for Diabetes Technology since the company acquired Virginia-based startup Type Zero Technologies Inc., which grew out of the university, in 2018. Dexcom and U.Va. collaborated most recently on the International Diabetes Closed Loop trial.

“We wanted to continue to work with the great research team at the University of Virginia to tap into their research power and the capacity of their medical team,” Sayer told BioWorld. “Contacting them intermittently didn’t make any sense; the arrangement is in place to tie us together for quite some time to help us on studies to validate what we’re thinking and advance health care here.”

The researchers will work with Dexcom to test use of CGM in hospital settings to see if the monitors can predict events, study the effectiveness of CGM in gestational diabetes, and help evaluate its use in prediabetic patients as well as other cases, Sayers said.

“The University of Virginia has become one of the world’s leading research institutes for diabetes technology,” said Jim Ryan, president of the University of Virginia. “This expanded commitment from Dexcom ensures that research conducted on grounds has a clear path to enrich and improve the lives of patients and caregivers managing this complicated and all too common disease.”

Expanding use of CGM

Continuous glucose monitors help individuals with diabetes better manage their disease by providing readings of their blood glucose to a mobile app, with updates every few minutes throughout the day and night. Where self-monitoring of blood glucose requires multiple finger pricks through the day to maintain good control, CGMs use a sensor that is inserted by an automatic applicator just below the skin so it can measure glucose in the interstitial fluid. The sensor transmits real-time readings to a receiver or compatible smart device. Custom alerts let people with diabetes know when their glucose levels are too high or too low.

Currently, only 40% of patients with type 1 diabetes use CGMs. Another 10% to 15% of type 2 diabetes patients require intensive insulin therapy – more than one injection per day or use of an insulin pump. These patients have been the bread and butter of Dexcom’s business. The company hopes to serve them better by continuing to refine its algorithms, convenience, consistency, and compatibility to work with a variety of insulin delivery systems from insulin pumps to insulin pens to the traditional insulin injection.

Big growth for the company may come from the burgeoning number of individuals with type 2 diabetes that are not yet intensively managed as well as from individuals in the prediabetes range and patients with or at risk of developing gestational diabetes.

The most promising opportunity based on size and available research is clearly with the rapidly expanding pool of type 2 patients. A study by Intermountain Healthcare published Sept. 16, 2020, in the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology found that using CGMs in patients with type 2 diabetes reduced the cost of care by $417 per month compared to managing the disease with the traditional finger stick glucometer. Those using CGM achieved lower A1c levels, had fewer emergency department visits, required less laboratory testing, and reported higher levels of understanding of the impact of daily activity and diet on their blood glucose levels.

“Type 2 drugs are very expensive. Overall, managing diabetes is very expensive, higher than cardiovascular disease,” Sayer noted. “Typically, a patient would be put on some drug – metformin or a sulfonylurea – told to eat less, exercise more, but no one would know the consequences of those things” individually or in real time. With the monitor, patients can quickly tell whether a medication is working and be switched to something more effective, if necessary. Nine out of 10 patients reported that CGM use helped them follow a healthier lifestyle and nearly as many said it changed their food choices, according to a January 2020 study in Diabetes Care.