|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA, of La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland
|Tenalisib (RP-6530)
|PI3K delta and gamma dual inhibitor
|Relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma
|Results from the phase I/Ib study were published in Cancers; it was well-tolerated with favorable safety profile, and the overall response rate was 45.7% (with a 9% complete response and 37% partial response) and median duration of response was comparable to approved therapies for T-cell lymphomas
|Uniqure NV, of Amsterdam
|AMT-130
|Gene therapy
|Huntington disease
|The independent data safety monitoring board overseeing the phase I/II trial met and reviewed 90-day safety data from the first 2 patients enrolled in the trial; no significant safety concerns were noted to prevent further dosing, and the next 2 patients are now cleared for enrollment in the study
|Phase II
|Apeiron Biologics AG, of Vienna
|APN-01
|Angiotensin converting enzyme 2 stimulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Data from the first patient, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, show the expected observations of an adaptive immune response, a rapid loss of virus load and reduction in inflammatory mediators, and the development of high titers of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 leading to a significant clinical improvement of the patient treated
|Beyondspring Inc., of New York
|Plinabulin
|Guanine nucleotide exchange factor stimulator; tubulin receptor antagonist
|Chemotherapy-induced neutropenia
|In the Protective-1 and -2 studies, grade 4 neutropenia and clinical outcomes with severe neutropenia (hospitalizations, infections and sepsis) were comparable between plinabulin and pegfilgrastim; plinabulin demonstrated advantages over pegfilgrastim for all-grade thrombocytopenia and bone pain
|Hansa Biopharma AB, of Lund, Sweden
|Idefirix (imlifidase)
|Cleaves IgG-antibodies
|Anti-GBM antibody disease (Goodpasture's disease)
|Results indicate that imlifidase treatment may lead to increased renal survival in patients with anti-GBM antibody disease due to rapid clearance of IgG antibodies; 6 hours after imflidase no patient had anti-GBM antibody levels above the normal range; at 6 months, 10 patients were dialysis independent (median eGFR 27 ml/min), 4 patients were dialysis dependent, while 1 patient had died (unrelated to treatment); the safety profile was concluded as being favorable
|Phase III
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Opdivo (nivolumab)
|PD-1 inhibitor
|High-risk, muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma
|In an interim analysis, CheckMate-274 trial met its primary endpoints of improving disease-free survival vs. placebo in all randomized patients and in patients whose tumor cells express PD-L1 ≥1%
|Genfit SA, of Lille, France
|Elafibranor
|Dual PPAR alpha/PPAR delta agonist
|Primary biliary cholangitis
|Announced the first patient first visit for its phase III study
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Radnor, Pa.
|Ganaxolone
|Positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors
|Refractory status epilepticus
|Announced it has satisfied the FDA’s protocol-specific questions for the phase III trial, and the company intends to begin enrollment for registrational phase III trial
|Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|NVX-CoV2373
|Nanoparticle vaccine with the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and Matrix-M adjuvant
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Initiated trial in the U.K. to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity
|Radius Health Inc., of Waltham, Mass., and the Menarini Group, of Florence, Italy
|Elacestrant
|Oral selective estrogen receptor degrader
|ER+/HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer
|The target enrollment milestone has been reached in the trial
