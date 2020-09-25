Company Product Description Indication Status
Songbird Life Science Inc., of Guelph, Ontario Winnipeg Ventilator 2.0 Portable ventilator that does not require hospital air pressure delivery Provides oxygen to ICU patients that need assistance breathing Received a Health Canada COVID-19 medical device authorization
Starfish Medical, of Victoria, British Columbia Hyris Bcube Portable polymerase chain reaction testing system for point-of-care use Identifies the presence of SARS-CoV-2 Health Canada granted approval for use as a medical device for COVID-19 human testing; was previously approved and used for surface testing

