|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Songbird Life Science Inc., of Guelph, Ontario
|Winnipeg Ventilator 2.0
|Portable ventilator that does not require hospital air pressure delivery
|Provides oxygen to ICU patients that need assistance breathing
|Received a Health Canada COVID-19 medical device authorization
|Starfish Medical, of Victoria, British Columbia
|Hyris Bcube
|Portable polymerase chain reaction testing system for point-of-care use
|Identifies the presence of SARS-CoV-2
|Health Canada granted approval for use as a medical device for COVID-19 human testing; was previously approved and used for surface testing
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.