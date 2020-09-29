Beijing Biocytogen Biotechnology, of Beijing and Boston, said it raised $142 million in a series D1 funding to support Project Integrum, its program to discover, develop and market novel therapeutic antibody candidates against difficult druggable targets. CMB International was the lead investor. Investor partners included PICC Capital, SDIC Ventures, China Life Equity, 3E Bioventures, Cowin Capital and Baifu Capital.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd., of New Haven, Conn., said its Asia-Pacific subsidiary, Shanghai-based Bioshin Ltd., has closed a $60 million series A investment round led by Orbimed, with participation from Cormorant Asset Management LLC, HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd., Surveyor Capital (a Citadel Co.) and Suvretta Capital Management LLC. The funds will be used to build out the company in China and advance the Biohaven clinical portfolio in the Asia-Pacific region, including the imminent start of the Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) phase III study for the acute treatment of migraine in China and Korea. Bioshin also plans to initiate sites in China to participate in the global registrational trial of troriluzole in spinocerebellar ataxia.

Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., said it completed its public offering, raising net proceeds of about $72.8 million from the sale of 9.2 million shares, including 1.2 million sold upon the full exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option. Humanigen intends to use the net proceeds to support its manufacturing, production and commercial preparation activities relating to lenzilumab as a potential therapy for COVID-19 patients and for general corporate purposes. J.P. Morgan and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers, while Bryan, Garnier & Co. acted as the European lead manager and National Securities Corp., Roth Capital Partners and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as co-managers.

Ilias Biologics Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea, said it completed a series B financing round of $20.6 million to support the continued development of its EXPLOR (Exosome engineering for Protein Loading via Optically Reversible protein–protein interaction) platform and advance a pipeline of exosome-based therapeutics. Promising preclinical data on its lead therapeutic candidate, ILB-202, were published in Science Advances, and it plans to submit an IND application to the FDA and initiate the first-in-human trial by the second half of next year targeting an undisclosed acute inflammatory disease.

Immvira Group Co., of Shenzhen, China, said it signed a $10 million series B-plus financing, backed exclusively by Shanghai Healthcare Capital, managed by SIIC Capital, where Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., of Shanghai, is one of the cornerstone LPs. Immvira and Shanghai Pharma inked a clinical collaboration and license agreement in August for Immvira’s MVR-T3011 intratumoral oncolytic virus program in solid tumors.

Inventisbio Inc., of Shanghai, said it completed a $147 million series D financing led by Hillhouse affiliate GL Ventures. The company has three drug products in mid- to late-stage clinical development, and one new product that is entering a global phase I study. Among them, D-0502 is an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which also acts as an estrogen receptor antagonist, with therapeutic potential for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. In addition, the company has developed a third-generation EGFR-T790M tyrosine kinase inhibitor, BPI-D0316, and out-licensed China rights to Hangzhou, China-based Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. That product is currently in registration trials of first- and second-line treatment of EGFR-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer patients.

Opthea Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. SEC regarding its proposed public offering of American depositary shares, each representing one or a number of the company’s ordinary shares in the U.S. Opthea also intends to list the shares on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol OPT.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Sydney, said it completed a capital raise of AU$27.95 million (US$19.82 million) that included AU$21.5 million fully paid ordinary shares being issued at AU$1.30 per share. The company said the proceeds will be used to advance its synthetic anti-infective pipeline to address antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens. Additional support by the Australian government will allow the company to complete its SARS-CoV-2 preclinical program and its Helicobacter pylori preclinical program.

A drawdown of a shares subscription facility with GEM Global Yield Fund at Relief Therapeutics Holding SA, of Geneva, resulted in a capital increase of CHF17.9 million (US$194.2 million). The available cash on the company’s balance sheet is now CHF48 million and will be used primarily to fund the ongoing trial of RLF-100 in COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, the RLF-100 trial for treating non-acute lung injury in COVID-19 as well as to run a phase III study in Europe.

Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai, said it priced its Hong Kong secondary listing of about 10.6 million new ordinary shares, which comprises an international offering and a Hong Kong public offering, priced at HK$562 (US$72.51) per share. The gross proceeds from the Hong Kong secondary listing are expected to be about HK$5.94 billion. The company granted the international underwriters an overallotment option, exercisable from Sept. 22 until 30 days thereafter, for up to an additional 1.6 million new shares at the offering price. J.P. Morgan Securities (Far East) Ltd., Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Asia Ltd. are the joint sponsors, joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers. Shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) closed Sept. 22 at $76.03, up $2.73.